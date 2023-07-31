Hailey Bieber Wore Diamonds Worth Over $360K at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July White Party

At Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons on Monday night, Hailey Bieber flaunted six figures worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels to complement her stunning white outfit. The 26-year-old model posted some photos of herself on Instagram wearing a $510 halterneck dress with a ruched front and high slit by Maygel Coronel during the hottest party of the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The true show stopper, however, was Justin Bieber's wife's spectacular diamond jewelry, which included a $139,000 Tiffany's Victoria Vine necklace, a $99,000 Victoria Alternating Graduated necklace, and a $72,000 Tiffany's Victoria Graduated Line necklace, according to Page Six. For the icing on the cake, she captioned a shot of herself getting ready for the celebration with $56,500 diamond cluster drop earrings from the premium label, "all smiles over here 😄 except for Piggy. 🙃" addressing one of her dogs.

Although her dog seemed less than thrilled in the photo, Hailey glowed as she showed off her all-white party outfit and a series of selfies in which she wore her hair in an updo with loose tendrils framing her face. The Rhode founder complemented her jewelry with a white Prada pocketbook (priced at $3,700) and clear-strapped Gianvito Rossi heels (priced at $676, down from $845).

In a TikTok video posted by her friend Lori Harvey, Hailey can be seen pre-partying with Kendall, 26, Justine, 27, and Kim, 42, who, embarrassingly, showed up wearing the skirt and top version of the dress Kanye West's 24-year-old ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones wore to the same party. Kardashian arrived with a transparent white Alaa crop top ($1,860) and matching skirt, while Jones wore the dress version of the same piece, which cost $4,320.

The fashion faux pas was brought to light by a vigilant fan on Reddit, who said, "Stop!!! We need to see pics of them together … kim must be dying knowing that her ex husband’s ex girlfriend is outshining her. Her kryptonite is not getting any attention!" Another user added, "Now I need for Bianca to wear it at the same party as Julia Fox just so I can enjoy the messy ship drama."

One more commented on Kanye West's tendency to dress up his girlfriends, saying, "Maybe Kanye dressed them both… separately without telling one another." And a fourth participant added, "Wow Kimmy? Being seen in the same outfit as someone else?? How could this possibly happen?? Someone is getting fired for NOT working! Lmao," bringing up the Skims founder's infamous remark about female representation in the workplace, according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Mrs. Bieber has been seen in some rather expensive jewelry as of late, with the skincare expert donning the same $99,000 necklace she wore to the white party celebrating her brand's first anniversary dinner last month. She accessorized her outfit with a $428 Cult Gaia purse decorated in pink rhinestones, a $99,000 diamond necklace, and two rings, all from Tiffany & Co., for a total of $165,000. She appeared for her anniversary dinner in a plunging, strapless pink Vivienne Westwood minidress adorned in crystals, going for the wow factor.

