'The View' Producer Was 'Not Happy' with Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin Attending This Other Talk Show

Wendy Williams’ bombshell dementia diagnosis has left her fandom incredibly devastated and concerned. The Wendy Williams Show host is known for her charisma and loving demeanor; the joy she brought to the screen remains burnt in the memory of her fans to date. Recently, The View's Sara Haines recalled a fond memory of paying a visit to Williams' talk show alongside co-host Sunny Hostin back in the day, as per US Magazine. However, her producer still remembers the rather incident unhappily.

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, The View's producer, Brian Teta, expressed his genuine disheartenment at learning of Haines and Hostin’s rendezvous at Williams’ show years before the latter stepped back from her talk show in 2021. Teta reminisced on his reaction during his conversation with Haines on a recent episode of the Behind the Table podcast. The topic came up while Haines was talking about Williams’ recently disclosed diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and revealed feeling 'heartbroken' over the ordeal.

Haines hoped for the best and walked down memory lane when she remembered the time she visited the set of Williams' talk show, saying, “I wanted to go see Wendy, Sunny and I.” Haines then revealed that she and Hostin got rather lucky with procuring tickets to Williams’ show. Just as she was about to continue to gush further, Haines recalled Teta’s unenthusiastic response. She said, “We were taking pictures from the front row, and you’re like, ‘You literally are on camera in the front row of another show!”

After a moment's pause, Teta chimed in confirmation, saying, “Yeah, I was not happy about it at the time, because I just thought, it was early in the time you worked here…” He elaborated, “You and Sunny just going to hang out, just to be in the audience of another talk show.” Teta seemed disturbed at the ordeal and further expressed his disgruntlement on the matter. He added, "Guys, this is not what happens, you don't look in our audience and see Oprah hanging out in the second row."

Haines claimed that she and Hostin were in the dark about why Teta reacted the way he did, although, with time, they understood where the producer was coming from and had no hard feelings toward him. To clarify, she added, “We were so mad at you, we were like. ‘Why is he not celebrating this? We’re so excited.” Still, their conversation trailed off amicably, with both parties moving on to discussing other topics. However, it is worth noting that this friendly banter came mere hours after the show had invited Alex Finnie, Williams’ niece, on the show to talk about the upcoming two-part documentary Where is Wendy Williams? as well as her diagnosis.