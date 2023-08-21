When JLo Took a Dig at Cameron Diaz and called her a ‘Lucky Model’ With Little Acting Skill

Jennifer Lopez expressed her uncensored opinions about her fellow actors in an interview she gave in 1998, in which she really railed on Cameron Diaz. JLo gets all snarky in the interview with Movieline, Instyle reported; in it, JLo talked about being at "the bottom of the A-list of actresses," as she put it, and shared her opinions on some of the other actresses who were also at the pinnacle of stardom at the time, like Diaz and other actresses such as Salma Hayek, Winona Ryder, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Opens up About Taking a Break and Coping With the 'Low Point' in Her Career

The Mother actress called Cameron Diaz "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with. She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in My Best Friend's Wedding, I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'"

"We're in two different realms. She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does," she said about Hayek. "I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered Selena, which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get publicity, then that's her thing. Columbia offered me the choice of Fools Rush In or Anaconda, but I chose the fun B-movie because the Fools script wasn't strong enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐉𝐞𝐧 ♥ (@babyjenlo)

The Hustlers actress slammed Paltrow, saying she's not famous for her work but for her 'associations' with other actors. "Tell me what she's been in," JLo snipped while talking of Paltrow, adding, "I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."

Also Read: When German Government Confiscated Justin Bieber’s Pet Monkey Due to Lack of Documentation

The pop singer insulted her fellow pop star, Madonna, by saying she doesn't really like her acting skills. "Do I think she's a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she's a great actress? No. Acting is what I do, so I'm harder on people when they say, 'Oh, I can do that! I can act.' I'm like, 'Hey, don't spit on my craft.'"

Jennifer Lopez on Cameron Diaz:



"A lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with. She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in My Best Friend's Wedding, I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.' pic.twitter.com/l0eMg8XflK — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 6, 2020

Also Read: Britney Spears Felt ‘Let Down’ as Sam Asghari Chose to ‘Leave Her Alone’ for Months Before Divorce

Lopez didn't spare Ryder, sharing that she was "never a big fan of" Winona Ryder, but praising her for being "cute and talented." She added, "I'd like her just for looking like my older sister, Leslie." However, years later, she clarified to Vanity Fair that she was misquoted and did not, in fact, say these hurtful things about her colleagues.

The backlash from that interview, JLo said, still lingers today. “I was so misquoted and so taken out of context, and it’s a sore subject for me,” Lopez says now, alleging that she never meant those things and the interview was completely out of context. “I don’t like to hurt anybody. I don’t like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people. [After reading it] I just sat down and cried for hours.”

More from Inquisitr

Georgia District Attorney Says Trump and 18 Indicted Allies Need To Surrender by Aug 25

Donald Trump Plans On To Skip the First GOP Debate for an Interview with Tucker Carlson