'1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton showcased healthy slim features in her new selfies and a video on TikTok recently. The reality star looked happy without filters while posing outdoors perched on a tiny grass-covered slope on a rock. The TLC star clasped her hands together and grinned toward the sun while the wind blew back her hair. She showed off her amazing weight loss in a dark green shimmery top and black training trousers. Slaton posted many other selfies with filters later on her TikTok feed for her fans among them were images of her vaping and another taken on an aircraft. During the start of the popular reality show, Slaton weighed more than 605 pounds, after achieving her target weight for bariatric surgery in the summer of 2022, Slaton was finally able to stand and move around.

As per The US Sun, as of August 4, 2023, her weight was 448 pounds. She shed 269 pounds, given her former weight of 717 pounds. In September the reality star opened up following a healthy diet to stay on track. She showed off her toned body in several videos and images that she posted on Instagram. Many admirers praised Slaton's development and asked for her assistance in the comments section. "Oh, you [eat] proteins [and] low carbs, no sugars, no pop, [and] portion control," she told one fan who had asked for a weight loss tip. As per The Daily Mail, her other suggestions included - cutting back on soda and, sweets, and consuming fewer portions.

Fans gushed over her weight loss journey saying: "Tammy ! You’ve inspired me so much. I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns . You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You," one fan commented. "Yes, my queen you are doing amazing!! Welcome to your new life!!" another fan posted. "Tammy!!! Look at you! So proud of you! Looking snatched. Miss hearing your laugh on TLC," one fan posted. The TV star shared her knowledge on creating a menu that enables her to accomplish her objectives and showcased some of her standout dishes. As reported by The US Magazine, Slaton shared a couple of her favorite dishes that she's made for her family and herself on social media in August. "Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat well and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me Chef TT or Chef TamTam lol,” she captioned the carousel of images on Instagram.

"I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions,” Slaton had said during a confessional episode while talking about her accomplishment. “I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

