'The View' Hosts Were Left Flabbergasted by Whoopi Goldberg's 'Humorist' Comment

The View has a brilliant line of panelists who both entertain and enlighten their viewers and listeners. One such host who is a delight is none other than Whoopi Goldberg. The decade-long actress is renowned for her vigor and spontaneous responses on the talk show. Being a comedian, making others laugh comes almost naturally to her. The Sister Act actress often lets out a few jokes now and then on the show. However, her recent “joke” not only earned a giggle but stunned her fellow co-hosts during Wednesday’s episode about either exploring the Appalachian trail or spending six months in jail. Take a wild guess as to which one Goldberg picked!

Per The Daily Mail reports, Goldberg was joined by her fellow co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines. During a casual conversation, Behar’s card read the aforementioned choice and saw each co-host share an experience. The conversation happily began with Behar stating she’d rather watch Netflix.

Griffin, however, said, “I would love to hike the Appalachian trail.” She gushed about always “wanting to do that.” Behar didn’t seem to be amused by the idea of Griffin’s wish and jokingly said, “That’s a stupid choice!” After briefly chuckling, a silent Goldberg perked up when Griffin asked her for her choice.

Goldberg cooly shocked the audience and her co-hosts saying, “Well, I’ve done both.” While her fellow co-hosts were visibly stunned, Griffin composed herself stating, “Of course you have!” Behar however, was still in the process of digesting what Goldberg had declared on the show. She burst out saying, “When were you in jail!?” With a confident smile on her face, Goldberg replied asking, “It doesn’t matter, does it?”

To relieve the potential concern of her fellow panelists, she clarified her bold statements about doing time. On a serious note, Goldberg explained, “You know there are jokes when you say, ‘Yeah, maybe I did the Appalachian trail and went to jail?” After pausing, Goldberg insisted on her fans and the panelists “not to get it twisted.” She iterated, “I’m a humorist, okay?” Goldberg then urged everyone to stop searching the information online and take the truth from her instead.

Goldberg said, “Stop looking it up because that’s what I know is happening.” Furthermore, she claimed people would turn up empty on a search because it was just a joke made by her. Adding her regular dose of humor Goldberg said, “You’ll be looking till the cows come home, honey!” As Goldberg mentioned, she’s never done a day of prison and hasn’t commented about an alleged life behind bars to date. Instead, Goldberg has spent her years doing great things, impacting the lives of others and bringing more joy to her galore of fans.