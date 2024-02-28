When Kim Kardashian Was 'Embarrassed' by Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Bold Holiday Antics

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2023. It has since been updated.

In the never-ending complicated realm of celebrity relationships, even those that seem firmly as past chapters can resurface unexpectedly, as is the curious case of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Despite their separation in early 2021, the controversial antics by West and his then-new wife Bianca Censori left Kim feeling "worried" and, at times, "embarrassed."

Kanye West, the Donda Rapper and Yeezy owner, has been no stranger to drawing attention. During a holiday to Italy, he was seen wandering around the streets barefoot while holding a bottle of champagne. West was accompanied by his wife, Censori, who turned heads in a nude partly transparent catsuit during their holiday escapade in Venice. The provocative outfit sparked controversy, but it seems Kim’s concern broadens beyond mere curiosity.

The Sun claims that a source close to the SKIMS founder has revealed that “Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?” The source added, "She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something isn't right."

Elaborating on Kim's state of mind, the source continued, “It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.” The pair share four children, and Kim is reportedly worried about the impact of such antics on their kids.

Bianca's fashion choices during their Italian vacation have also drawn attention and raised eyebrows. Her nearly-naked ensembles have sparked complaints from local citizens, who have labeled her outfits as "indecent." In Italy, where conservative values are deeply rooted, acts contrary to public decency can carry hefty fines. Some critics have gone as far as suggesting that she should be fined for her attire, with calls for her to respect the cultural norms of the country they are visiting.

While Kim may be attempting to move forward with her life post-divorce, the media spotlight has a way of pulling her back into the whirlwind of her past. Despite their separation, it's evident that the legacy of Kim and Kanye's relationship continues to play a role in both of their lives. As they each navigate new chapters, they are reminded that the echoes of their shared history still have the power to captivate the public's attention.

In a world where privacy is a rare commodity for celebrities, the struggles and emotions that come with high-profile divorces can be all too relatable. Kim's blend of concern, embarrassment, and a desire to move forward showcases the complexity of emotions that can arise even when a relationship has officially come to an end.