Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz posted on Instagram following his recent passing, opening up about their relationship. The two had gotten engaged in 2020 before calling it off in June 2021. In an emotional post, Hurwitz reflected on all the ups and downs of their time together and Perry's "impact" on her life. Though the nature of their bond was "complicated," it was clear he meant a great deal to her. Hurwitz shared her very raw thoughts and feelings after the loss of her former partner and Friends icon.

Matthew Perry claimed he only proposed to Molly Hurwitz while in a rehab facility because he was lonely and under the influence of drugs.

Hurwitz began her post with a touching reflection on her close bond with Perry. She explained that her perspective on him was unique - different from how the public saw the beloved actor. They shared a deep love of comedy that brought them together. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known," Hurwitz shared openly, next to a photo of Perry thoughtfully gazing out at a snowy cityscape. She went on "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

The literary manager, who was in a relationship with Perry from 2018 to 2021, said the “complicated” actor would love that the world is talking about how talented he was.



In addition to reflecting on their relationship, Hurwitz also shared insights into Perry's career. She felt he would've appreciated the world acknowledging his talent - in her eyes, he was truly gifted. Their bond grew as they watched old Friends episodes together, getting ready for the 2021 reunion show, as per E News. Perry had a deep respect for his work on the iconic 90s sitcom that made him a global star during its 10 seasons on air. He cherished the roles he played and loved reminiscing about his performances with Hurwitz. She warmly recalled times he would praise himself, happily revisiting his brilliance as they watched the show. He was proud of what he accomplished on Friends - and she got to witness that joyful pride firsthand.

Hurwitz also got real about Perry's public struggles with addiction. She shouted out groups like Al-Anon that support people battling addiction - hinting at their challenges as a couple. It was clear from her post, as Y! Entertainment noted, that they weathered some rough patches together, with his substance abuse taking a toll on their relationship.

After Perry's passing, tributes flooded in from friends, co-stars and fans. Salma Hayek, his co-star in Fools Rush In, shared her own memories of their time on set, praising his talent. His death left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy lives on through the laughter he brought as well as the complexity of his story.

Hurwitz offered a candid look at their close but complicated relationship, one filled with joy and love including hardship. Her post encapsulated the bittersweet feeling of mourning a flawed yet impactful figure in her adult life that she cared for so deeply.

