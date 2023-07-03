Kylie’s BFF Stassie Mourns Her Mom’s Death in Heartbreaking Post as Condolences Pour in From Kardashians

Social media celebrity Stassie Karanikolaou, 26, who happens to be Kardashians' close friend, has recently lost her mother. Kylie Jenner, 25, and the Kardashian family are very close to Karanikolaou.

The grieving influencer posted a touching tribute to her mother on Instagram, according to The US Sun. She posted some old pictures of herself from when she was a little girl. In the first, she was pictured sitting on her mother's lap in bed with their older sister nearby. The following two images show Karanikolaou up close with her mother when she was a little child.

The fourth image showed her mother by herself, smiling at the camera. The fifth image included the influencer wearing a denim vest and her mother sporting a plastic visor. The sixth image shows her as a young child lying on her mother's chest. The last image is a stunning portrait of her mother wearing a tiara and her long-sleeve wedding dress.

Karanikolaou captioned the Instagram post, "On Monday, June 26th heaven gained someone so special... it’s hard to imagine not being able to call you or hug you or cry at literally anything and then laugh at the fact that we’re all such crybabies & so so much more... we’ll miss you every day. we know you’re at peace now with papou... we love you to the moon & back forever. rest in paradise mommy."

The majority of the Kardashian clan commented on Karanikolaou's post, expressing their sorrow. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Stass I am so so sorry. I love you so much. I am forever here for you for ANYTHING." Kylie Jenner said, "I love you forever," while Kris Jenner commented, "Sending you so much love Stass, and praying for you and your family." Hailey Bieber also commented, "Love you Stass."

Devon Lee Carlson wrote, "love you so much," while singer Justine Skye wrote, "Love you so much stas." Amanda Steele said, "I’m so sorry sending you so much love." Along with other famous people, Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, also expressed his sympathies on Friday. He commented, "So sorry for your loss stass."

Stassie Karanikolaou whose actual name is Anastasia, was born on June 9, 1997. She is a social media influencer and Kylie's lifelong best friend. With more than 10.9 million Instagram followers, Stassie is accustomed to being in the spotlight. The influencer is well known for having a large number of famous acquaintances and frequently attends family gatherings and parties with Kylie and the Kardashians.

She has made a name for herself as a top-tier influencer and businesswoman despite initially becoming well-known for her associations. In addition to her business ventures, Karanikolaou models for a variety of businesses and photographers. Sunny Vodka was introduced in March 2022 by Stassie and fellow influencer Zack Bia. "Sunny vodka is gluten-free, handcrafted, and American-made with clean ingredients," Karanikolaou wrote about it on Instagram.

