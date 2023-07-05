Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat Post Becomes a Joke After Fans Spot a 'Noticeable' Spelling Error

The Good American founder has become the butt of internet jokes as fans spotted a "noticeable" spelling mistake in her latest Snapchat post. Khloe Kardashian held her baby girl True, and the image seemed a throwback. However, the caption on the post brought unwanted attention from hawk-eyed social media users calling her out for the error.

The 38-year-old shared a rather emotional photo of herself and her daughter True, from when she was barely a few months old. She smiled at her baby and wrote, "Reading books with my TuTu has always been one of my favorite things." She ended the caption with three pink-heart emojis, reported The Mirror.

A glaring spelling mistake overshadowed an otherwise adorable post. Khloe misspelled the word favorite (for US spellers) and favorite (for UK spellers). But her version of the word didn't fit in any language; thus, she became a laughing stock for the day.

Grammar nazis and spelling experts jumped on the post and raised many questions. A group speculated she struggles with spelling- others assumed she should have spent more time proofreading before posting it online, while a few were forgiving due to her abnormally long nails.

This debate opened a Reddit post where people flocked to share their opinions. The post made by a user u/ventiiblack wrote, "Didn't one of you say Khloe can't read just the other day?" and attached the Snapchat post's screenshot with the post.

A Reddit user, u/Lelianah, questioned, "Don't these people have something like auto-correct on their phones?" A second user, u/ayamummyme, commented, "To be honest, if they are that rich and that busy, I am actually kinda surprised they upload any social media themselves."

u/B4thestorm61 mocked, "Yes. But their delusional selves believe it's an issue with the app rather than their ignorant selves." Another user, u/GarryPorterWizard claimed, "It's on purpose so she can say, 'look how they bully my poor soul.'"

Some users traveled back to her childhood and blamed "situation" for her spelling error. A Redditor, u/mnbvcdo, said, "Didn't Khloe have to drop out of normal school and homeschool herself super young so she could raise Kendall and Kylie while mum was off partying and doing cocaine? I easily believe she isn't good at reading because there was absolutely some educational neglect had gone in her childhood."

Image Source: Reddit | u/ventiiblack

u/pbroxy pointed out, "You can't expect her to correctly spell out words with those ridiculously long nails." Khloe, like the rest of the Kardashian clan, is a fan of long talons. They may appear "glamorous" to some, but with that length, even the easiest of tasks becomes difficult. But the reality TV star has no intention of cutting those nails, per Daily Mail.

The mother-of-two was questioned in a Q&A about her plans for her long nails, to which she admitted she would have them 'until she dies.' She flashed her fingertips to the front camera and said, "My nails are medium [length] right now, and it's killing me. But I promised Kylie I would try."

It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 18, 2019

