'The View' Host Joy Behar Gets Amused By Alyssa Farah Griffin's Outfit, Asks Her 'You're Serving Snacks?'

Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin indulged in a light-hearted joke over the latter's "airline stewardess" outfit during the recent episode of The View aired on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The all-women panel of the daytime talk show discussed Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott's support of Donald Trump after his New Hampshire victory.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

While the rest of the co-hosts weighed on the odd behaviors of the Republicans like Ramaswamy and Scott around Trump, Behar silently heard their opinions. However, the 81-year-old jumped in to make a point about the times in the past (when other presidents served the US) to now and compared them with the "chaos" that America is witnessing right now, per Page Six.

Behar said, "There was a certain decorum in the atmosphere; there is total chaos now because of the social media and all of the things." While pointing out to Griffin, the comedian quipped, "Any anonymous idiot can make a statement about your airline stewardess outfit," prompting the co-hosts to let out a hearty laugh.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Griffin joined in the joke and exclaimed, "Ooh, burn!" while Behar continued with her amusing observation of the 34-year-old's outfit, "I'm wondering if you're serving snacks." The audience followed suit in the joke and enjoyed the light-hearted jab. Sunny Hostin chimed in, "[The joke was] a term of endearment," to which Behar affirmed, "It's true!"

The political strategist donned an all-white collared dress, having light and blue shades of accent stripes on the borders of the collar, sleeves, and pockets. Her blouse had silver accented buttons in the middle and the pockets. Griffin completed her look with plain white closed-toe heels and tied her hair in a half ponytail.

#TheView co-hosts react to former GOP candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott supporting former Pres. Trump after his victory in the New Hampshire primary. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/TqsYT86WBN — The View (@TheView) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, fans on social media agreed with Behar on The View's YouTube Page about Griffin's "airline" outfit. A fan, @jordanalbertson1421, nodded, "I thought the same of Alyssa's outfit as Joy; it's very flight attendant-chic." A second fan,

@marthalisk303 added, "I thought 1960's cruise ship hostess."

Other fans praised Griffin's sense of humor to take a joke on herself. A fan, @beanbag8148, compared, "Meghan would have lost her mind at that; love that Alyssa laughed at it, great sense of humor." @cjr21 echoed, "I love how this table can take jokes at each other. Megan would have flipped her hair and rolled her eyes when Joy mentioned her outfit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

However, this isn't The View hosts' first encounter with trolling. A few days before, Hostin shared her experience with online trolls who frequently criticize her for dressing "age-appropriate." While addressing the haters, she said, I think there are a lot of unhappy trolls in our country right now," per PEOPLE.

The 55-year-old continued, "And I think we have those X — formerly Twitter — thugs with their keyboard courage that would never say it to your face. I'm 55. I get criticized often on these stupid social media things about, 'That's too young for you.' Well, guess what? I don't care," adding, "I like to wear what I want to wear."