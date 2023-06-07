Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Fatshaming Trolls, Asks 'What's Wrong With That?'

Bebe Rexha is actively speaking out against individuals who partake in body shaming, using her platform to advocate against such behavior. As reported by PEOPLE, taking to Twitter, the music artist, who has been nominated for Grammys, shared a screenshot of searches displaying her name alongside the term "fat".

She also gave a statement, "Yes, I am currently embracing my 'fat era' and what's wrong with that?" Additionally, Rexha uploaded a photo of herself in front of a bathroom mirror, lifting her shirt to proudly reveal her stomach.

Yes I’m in my fat era and what? pic.twitter.com/d3T4od8JYE — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 2, 2023

Rexha has previously addressed the search bar feature on TikTok, and this is not the first instance of her doing so. In mid-April, she shared a screenshot of the search results on Twitter, which revealed that people were specifically searching for information regarding her weight, using the keywords 'Bebe Rexha weight'.

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting, I'm not mad 'cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what," she tweeted.

During a conversation with Jennifer Hudson, Rexha shared her personal experiences and how she is affected by discussions about her body. "Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told the talk show host, adding, "But we gotta just be positive and just show people love. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory."

Discussing her recent diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome, Rexha expressed, "I'm not angered by it because it is a fact, but when you come across such things, it does have an impact on you. [PCOS] is one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese, I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight."

In December 2021, the singer of Break My Heart Myself openly addressed her struggles with body image through an emotional video shared on social media. On TikTok, Rexha expressed the impact of weight gain on her self-confidence, revealing her difficulty in finding joy during the holiday season as she doesn't feel comfortable in her own skin.

In the video, Rexha began by acknowledging the holiday season and the expectation of cheerfulness, stating, "So it is the holidays, and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am — to some extent."

She then disclosed that she is currently at her highest weight, expressing reluctance to share the specific number due to feeling embarrassed. Rexha expressed a sense of disgust and discomfort within her own body. The singer went on to explain that these feelings regarding her weight had caused her to take a step back from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion, I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she said at the time.