'1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Criticized For Feeding Her Kids "Unhealthy" Lunch

It was lunchtime for Amy Slaton Halterman and her sons, Gage and Glenn. But a simple video post landed her in hot waters with fans who slammed her for feeding kids "unhealthy" food. The TLC personality wrote in the caption, "Lunchtime with my handsome boys!!! [#Floridabound]," on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The video showed her sons, Gage, two, and Glenn, 11 months sitting on high chairs in a restaurant. The boys donned matching outfits of black shirts and shorts with smileys over their dresses. Amy focused on her son first, then panned the camera down to the food plate filled with fried chicken and a generous portion of fries, per The Sun.

Her voice behind the camera asked her sons, "Are you good? Are you eating?" While her adorable toddler and young boy seemed to be having a good time with food. The kids were munching on the treat, but towards the end of the video, Gage broke down in tears. He looked away from Amy and refused to eat more.

From the mom's viewpoint, the video had nothing objectionable. However, several social media fans flocked to the comment section and criticized Amy for choosing fried food over healthier options. @jos29639 confronted, "Bad eating habits. You should know what happens to you. Now you're doing it to your kids. Not a good video not showing them where you can see their face."

@mygrandiamondnz complained, "All that fried food, not a veggie in sight." Another fan, @bitsui.87, lamented, "It's gross you're shoving fried food down their throats." A fourth Instagram follower, @michelley227, advised, "Amy - don't you want better for your kids? Feed them healthier options, honey. It's [really] easy (especially while they are little.")

The TLC star hasn't [yet] publicly addressed the criticism of her food choice, but earlier this month, mom police called her out for another "objectionable" act. On June 9, 2023, she posted a photo of her 11-month-old son Glenn, wishing him a Happy Birthday. Glenn's birth on June 8 was also featured in 1000-Lb Sisters season 4.

The post was rather cute as Amy planted a kiss on her son in a smiling selfie, but fans noticed the boy's extra long eyelashes, toned nose, and smaller lips, as per SK POP. It appeared that Amy used a filter on the boy, which apparently gave the baby an unnecessarily sharpened jawline and pink blush on the cheeks.

1000 lb sister's fans on social media slammed her for using a heavy filter on a baby. @curlertwo questioned, "A filter for a child? Why?" Another fan, @valerie_scott5093, asked, "The filters….what's wrong with posting real pics of real faces on Instagram? Sending the wrong message about being our true person!"

Although this isn't a first for Amy; she often uploads posts of her kids in different filters, but this particular one raised questions as Glenn looked absolutely unrecognizable. Amy and her husband, Michael, married in 2017 (after eloping from their homes) and later in 2019 (in front of family and friends).

However, the couple is in the midst of their divorce proceedings. She claimed that "Michael abused her and was too violent with the kids while disciplining them."

