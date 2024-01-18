The View has grown to be a favorite in American households over the years with each new season more exciting and interesting than ever! The show is primarily hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro. Out of these, Navarro is one of the most prominent hosts of the show. Her balance of peppy yet sharp remarks is often a sight to behold when she’s engrossed in a conversation.

Moreover, Navarro is deeply passionate about the world of politics and was a political strategist and commentator. Simply put, she appears to be deeply patriotic and has often expressed her love for the people who are currently running it. One of them includes Vice President Kamala Harris who Navarro wholeheartedly supports.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Retorts to GOP Candidate Nikki Haley’s Criticism, “Let’s See What Iowa Says to Her”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Entertainment Weekly noted Wednesday's episode on the show which saw Harris make an appearance on the show, gracing everyone with her warm presence. However, things seemed to have gone slightly off track while filming the episode after Navarro noticed a major detail while Harris was being interviewed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Navarro isn’t known for mincing her words and seldom beats around the bush. Things got a bit heated on the set of the show after Navarro took notice of a possible mishap from the crew’s side. The political enthusiast was seen yelling at the crew because they reportedly played the show’s theme music while she attempted to communicate her points.

Also Read: Donald Trump Predicts He Won't Face-Off Against Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024: 'It’s a Free-For-All'

Harris brought up the need for speedy access to medical attention in the event of complications due to pregnancy. She claimed, “Doctors are so afraid that they might be jailed because, in places like Texas, a doctor can go to prison, women are developing sepsis, and it’s only then that they’re being treated in an emergency room.”

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Thinks Kamala Harris is a Better Presidential Candidate Than Joe Biden

Image Source: ABC

In the background of Harris’ voice one was able to hear the feeble jingle of the aforementioned theme song. But, Harris seemingly ignored the sound and continued to make her point, “It’s a real issue, it’s one of the biggest issues in this election. Everyone has a role to play.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Despite the disturbance, Navarro patiently waited until Harris completed her thoughts and finally turned to unidentified members of the show’s crew. She furiously asked, “Are you playing music over the Vice President of The United States?” Navarro didn’t seem to bother that they were still on the air and were about to possibly proceed to probe the staff member.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

But, before things could’ve perhaps blown out of proportion, the show’s camera person came to the rescue! With this quick thinking, the camera immediately cut to Goldberg’s face who subtly signaled Navarro to calm down and then concluded the segment with a vote of gratitude to Harris before it cut to the commercial.

More from Inquisitr

Kamala Harris Agrees Former President Donald Trump's Inflammatory Words Are "Similar to Hitler's"

When an Angry Jill Biden Said Kamala Harris Should ‘Go F–K Herself' for Debate Attack on Joe Biden