5 Interesting Facts About Kim Kardashian That are Unknown To Many

Even the Most Devoted Kim Kardashian Followers May Be Unaware of These Details

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Also Read: When Shanna Moakler’s Allegations About Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Sent Shockwaves Across Hollywood

Whether we like it or not, the Kardashians have taken over our lives. They are always in the media, from the news to their many reality series, and they are mostly featured on every magazine cover as well. Since the success of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's personal life has been monitored by the media. Her admirers feel like they know her since she has shared so many personal details with them about her relationships, children, and career. However, there are many facets to Kim Kardashian that her fans are still unaware of.

1. O.J. Simpson Is Kim’s Godfather

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

The football star and Simpson's late ex-wife, Nicole Brown, were good friends with the Kardashians. According to reports, Simpson was even there at the hospital when Kim was born. Kim recalled when her father, Robert Kardashian, was a part of Simpson's "dream team" defense. Kim said in an interview with Rolling Stone that she was there in the courtroom during the O.J. Simpson trial and saw her father sit next to O.J. while her mother, Kris Jenner, was strategically stationed across the room with the Brown family.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Slammed for a 'Performative' Statement as She Wore Balenciaga Months After ‘Disgusting’ Ad

She said, "It was surreal, with Johnnie Cochran and Robert Shapiro and all these guys having meetings at my dad’s house. I definitely took my dad’s side. We just always thought my dad was the smartest person in the world, and he really believed in his friend."

2. An Item of Elizabeth Taylor’s Jewelry Now Resides in Kim’s Collection

Also Read: Kourtney Has Issues With Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her a 'Witch' in 'The Kardashians' New Trailer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Many memorable KUWTK moments have been sparked by Kim Kardashian's penchant for displaying her extensive jewelry collection. In 2011, Kim allegedly paid $65,000 for three bracelets that had belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. The diamonds and jade in the bracelets are priceless, but their emotional significance makes them much more valuable. As the most expensive collection ever sold in a single evening, the fashion and jewelry items set a new benchmark for success. Kim was reportedly thrilled to add the three bracelets to her collection since admirers of famous people sometimes want items that belonged to their heroes.

3. Kim and Paris Hilton Were Best Friends

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Stanton

Kim and Paris Hilton have known each other since they were in preschool. The two Hollywood stars have deep roots in the city of Los Angeles. Hilton and the Selfish author appeared to lose touch when Kim's career took off with the emergence of her sex video with Ray J and the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Hilton once confessed on Entertainment Tonight, "I made Kim Kardashian, her whole family owes me life." Both celebrities were often pictured in their early stages wearing identical ensembles. Kim also had a close friendship with Nicole Richie, another of Paris Hilton's ex-best friends.

4. Kim Has Had Three Marriages in Total

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

Kim was married to Damon Thomas at the young age of 19, and she seldom speaks about their marriage. Kim and Damon tied the knot in 2000; however, they later called it quits in 2004. Kim revealed to Kendall and Scott on a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was in ecstasy at the time of their wedding. She also said he persuaded her to obtain cosmetic surgery, leave her job at a Kardashian clothing shop, and abandon her college studies. Damon supposedly convinced Kim that liposuction would make her look great and paid for the procedure.

5. Kim Dated Michael Jackson's Nephew TJ When She Was a Teenager

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

TJ, Michael Jackson's elder brother's son, dated Kim while she was an adolescent for about a year. Kim's nanny, Pam Behan, was particularly smitten with Kim and TJ's connection. In addition to that, she also celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. She told People in 2009, "That was the most magical place on earth, I had my birthday at Neverland Ranch. Who else can say that?" She further added, "When you drove up there were baby elephants and chimpanzees in overalls, and there were all the rides. It was everything you could possibly imagine. The memories I have from that place will last for the rest of my life."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Performs a Risky Cartwheel on the Beach While in a Celebratory Mode

Kim Kardashian's 72-Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: Lavish Spectacle Turned Reality Show