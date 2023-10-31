‘Friends’ Theme Song Sees Streaming Spike After Matthew Perry’s Death as Fans Hear It on Loop

"Artists never die," they say. And Matthew Perry is one of the living proofs of this quote. As one of the stars of America's hit sitcom Friends, his legacy as Chandler Bing has been immortalized. Soon after his death news broke out in the media, his fans tuned in to the show's theme song and listened to it on a loop, resulting in a streaming spike.

'll Be There for You is celebrated as a friendship anthem, and fans of the show have been streaming it non-stop since Perry's death. This week, the Rembrandts tune has had over 1.3 million streams across Spotify and YouTube," per New York Post. It is one of the ways for fans to keep their beloved "Chandler" close to them.

People are also purchasing his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The book has been flying off the shelf like anything. Perry's tell-all was released last year on November 1, 2022, but due to fans' renewed interest, it is now the top-seller for hardcovers, and it's No. 5 in paperback at Amazon, per TMZ.

You can never know enough about somebody. RIP Matthew https://t.co/wLW5HaLDni — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) October 29, 2023

Fans do not want to miss a detail about Perry's blessed yet tumultuous life. So, they are also getting hold of other books related to the Friends alum. In fact, the coloring books of the show have become a hit on the online shopping site. In short, anything and everything attached to Perry is in high demand after his death.

TBS television network is planning to stream Best of Chandler marathons for the upcoming days in the week till the weekend (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) with over 46 hours of 'Friends' episodes on tap. Perry's iconic role as Chandler Bing grew into millions of hearts.

NBC's hit sitcom ran for ten seasons- with its first broadcast episode on September 22, 1994, till May 6, 2004. The show's other cast members, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), have been "reeling" from the death of their "brother", per Page Six.

Other artists like Charlie Puth also performed the show's theme song at his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. In a joint statement, Friends co-stars mourned Perry's death. The statement read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," per NY Times.

The cast's statement continued, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Adding, "In time, we will say more, as and when we are able." However, the co-actors requested space and endless blessings for the departed soul.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement concluded. Perry was declared dead after he was found unresponsive in his hot tub by his assistant.

