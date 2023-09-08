Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Had ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ to Rescue Her Unborn Child

Kourtney Kardashian Barker said that she had "urgent fetal surgery" to preserve her unborn boy after husband Travis Barker of the band Blink-182 put a temporary halt to their tour for personal reasons. The reality actress issued an Instagram update on her pregnancy on September 6, revealing that she almost lost their baby and had to have emergency fetal surgery. She revealed, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," beside a picture of her holding Barker's tattooed hand in a hospital bed.

Also Read: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home, Says She’s ‘Feeling Better’ After Her Brief Hospital Visit

She then thanked her partner and her mom, Kris Jenner, for always being there for her. She further added in the caption, " I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this." She also mentioned "the fear" of almost loosing her fourth child, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear." According to the reality personality, being able to leave the hospital while still carrying a healthy unborn kid was "the truest blessing."

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

As per the recent reports, Travis Barker had to cut short Blink-182's tour to return home to take care of his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was sent to the hospital. He released a statement on Twitter explaining what happened, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday." The official Blink-182 account also revealed that Barker had to go back to the United States to deal with a "urgent family matter," forcing the band to postpone its performances in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin.

Also Read: Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Spotted for 1st Time After 'Family Emergency' Leaving Hospital

The couple was trying to have a baby for a while and have been quite public about it on The Kardashians. In the first season, the audience witnessed them try several methods to conceive a child. In season three, they monitored Kardashian Barker's cycle and asked Khloé Kardashian to delay a discussion for a few minutes so that they might have intercourse when Kardashian Barker was ovulating. In June, the couple shared the news that they were expecting their first child together, using a throwback allusion to the band Blink-182. Kardashian, along with several of their children and other family members, attended a Barker concert in Los Angeles and she was holding a placard that said "Travis I'm Pregnant." Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have three children together: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. The drummer is the father of two children, a boy named Landon, 19, and a daughter named Alabama, 17, and the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, 19.

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker’s Ex Wife Shanna Moakler Prays for Kourtney Kardashian’s Well-Being Amid Hospital Visit

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids