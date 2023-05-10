TLC Crew Films Amy Slaton's Kentucky Courthouse Drama with Ex Michael Halterman for Season 4

"1000-Lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton's recent courthouse showdown with ex-husband Michael Halterman has been filmed by the TLC crew for the second part of season four.

The Sun reports that the producers of the popular reality show are planning to include the exclusive footage of Amy and Michael's custody face-off as part of the storyline for the next anticipated season. Since cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, the show crew lined up several cameras outside the Kentucky courthouse to capture Amy and Michael's reactions while exiting after the tense court hearing.

Amy had mentioned the situation to the judge that she will be filming the second part of season four over a two-weeks-on-two-weeks-off schedule. True to her words, the reality star was filmed exiting the court looking agitated beside her half-sister Amanda Halterman and her brother Chris Combs following close behind. The trio still appeared in a cheery mood as Chris cracked jokes to which the TLC star and her sister Amanda reacted with laughter. Meanwhile, her ex-Michael steered clear from the spotlight as he exited the court building separately as he kept a good distance from the filming crew who were trying to capture his reaction.

The crew was successful in filming Amy's irritated expressions while she retreated to a corner to smoke and talk with her siblings. It was reported the previous week that the TLC star had dropped her domestic violence charges against Michael. Amy and Michael had an intense face-off in a Kentucky courtroom presided by Judge Brandi Rogers on Wednesday, May 3. Michael and Amy's two boys, two-year-old Glenn and nine-month-old Gage, were not present, and neither was her sister Tammy Slaton. Amy is receiving support from her sister Amanda Halterman, her brother Chris Combs, and two other unidentified friends. However, Michael was all alone while appearing for hearings in court.

The drama in the courtroom prevailed with Amy being called out of the room twice to speak with her lawyer while Michael chatted with his lawyer in hushed voices inside. When the ex-couple were called to the stand, Amy motioned to withdraw her domestic violence charges against Michael, and the judge permitted it.

In lieu of the charges, a civil restraining order will be filed separately in their ongoing divorce proceedings. The court has ordered that "no contact is permitted outside of their privately agreed-upon contract." However, the ex-couple is allowed to communicate via text exclusively about parenting issues regarding their two sons.

Amy and Michael have also battled it out over their temporary joint custody schedule for taking care of their sons, Glenn and Gage.

A court order from March allowed Amy to take up parental duties on the weekdays, whereas Michael has been ordered on the weekends. However, Michael now wants full joint custody and to work out a new schedule where he equally takes care of the young boys the same number of days in the month as Amy. Michael proposed an alternating schedule where he could take care of their sons for four days the first week, and three the following, but Amy dismissed the proposal.