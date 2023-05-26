Reality Star Jen Shah Expresses Fear for Safety as Leaked Prison Photos Surface

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, Jen Shah expressed concerns for her safety after a picture of her dressed in prison colors surfaced online.

Jen Shah spotted in prison uniform in first photos since incarceration https://t.co/eLbQ8Yxt6D pic.twitter.com/5IOONEnwCJ — Page Six (@PageSix) May 9, 2023

The reality TV star voiced her concerns to a representative demanding better security. Shah appeared to be dressed in brown prison wear followed by a classic and stylish ponytail, a pair of glasses, and to complete the look, a simple set of hoops. She appeared to have a lanyard around her neck and had a sports watch on her wrist.

The alum looked quite healthy, and she seemed to be walking alongside an anonymous fellow inmate. "When I saw the photo and recognized the angle and location of where that photo was captured. I became immediately frightened," added Shah as she expressed grave concern through a representative, Chris Giovanni.

Image Source: Instagram | @therealjenshah

The 49-year-old strongly believes that the picture taken was taken in close proximity to her - inside the federal prison center at Bryan, where she's currently serving a five-year prison sentence. "I strongly believe the photo was not taken from the outside near the exterior gates, but rather deep inside the compound at FPC, Bryan," Shah added anxiously. She expressed serious concern regarding the future emergence of such pictures with far worse context and talked about the gravity of what she's experiencing. "I am so worried that the next photo secretly taken of me could be in the shower, using the bathroom, or possibly changing my clothes," Shah added.

Image Credit: Instagram | @therealjenshah

Shah believes that this breach of privacy could be the work of paparazzi who have obtained permission from prison staff to snap a few shots of her on the premises while she serves her time at the center. Shah has further revealed that her husband, Sharrieff Shah is looking into the matter as well and is requesting the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin an investigation on the issue. The 52-year-old football coach is reportedly in the process of writing a letter raising their respective concerns.

The issue came to light only after Jen Shah heard her fellow inmate having a conversation with family over a video monitor and pointed at the screen identifying Shah in the process and making it known to her that the photos were circulating the internet.

Image Credit: Instagram | @therealjenshah

Although the situation due to this particular issue appears to be grim, not all is dull and gloomy within her temporary home. The RHOSLC star is actually doing "phenomenal" as suggested by her assistant. The assistant gushed with positive vibes complimenting her hair, and skin and implying it looked "glowy." Shah has also earned a nickname in prison - Jen Fonda for teaching fellow inmates new workout regimes three times a week, insinuating that she's focusing part of her energy on keeping herself and fellow inmates fit and healthy and is deeply involved in the welfare of others.