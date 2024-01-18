The View is an emanated show known for its remarkable conversations surrounding politics and pop culture. Its popularity has continued to grow by leaps and bounds due to the array of esteemed guests on the show, from bigwig actors such as Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Chris Tucker to politicians such as former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more! The show recently hosted another high-profile politician, the beloved Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris Fans were beyond thrilled to see the lineups for this special episode.

Image Source: ABC

Also Read: 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Blasts Crew for Playing Music Over Vice President Kamala Harris' Interview

The U.S. Sun noted all six of the hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, sat beside each other in the presence of Harris. Usually, the lineup of hosts receives a weekly shuffle, with each one getting an opportunity to catch a break from their respective duties. However, in a rare feat, Wednesday’s special episode of the show saw all beloved faces under one roof. More accurately put, they were all in front of a single table next to Harris, no less!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Naturally, this excited fans who’ve probably been patiently waiting for such an ordeal to occur. To express their thrill and joy, they took to X, formerly Twitter, gushing about the lineup. One person said, “All (6) of you are on today! Way cool!! Another added, “Good morning, all 6 co-hosts at the table! #theView.” A third one said elated, “I love it when all the girls are together.” Likewise, the thread on X was filled with fans who loved this sudden surprise featuring all six women!

Also Read: Kamala Harris Retorts to GOP Candidate Nikki Haley’s Criticism, “Let’s See What Iowa Says to Her”

The episode featured Harris discussing her ongoing political endeavors, including President Joe Biden’s campaign. Harris brought up concerns about the President’s age, especially since he’s hoping to resume his role in the White House. Furthermore, she also emphasized the aftermath of Biden’s government possibly getting re-elected and mentioned working on improving the quality of life.

Also Read: Donald Trump Predicts He Won't Face-Off Against Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024: 'It’s a Free-For-All'

Additionally, Harris narrated her enlightening experience going on different college tours to encourage and educate youth about the voting systems and other matters. Other subjects include former President Donald Trump’s possible return to Office, the healthcare system, and so on. Overall, it appeared that both viewers and the hosts enjoyed themselves while Harris delivered a brilliant interview with spot-on and well-thought-out responses.

All (6) of you are on today! Way cool! 👍😎🆒 — Lydia Lou Pine (@LydiaPine) January 17, 2024

While Harris was the obvious highlight of the show, fans on X also took notice of Hostin’s hair, which looked phenomenal in the new episode. Instead of her usual lush curls, Hostin donned a new avatar of wavier and slightly straighter hair. Fans loved it for her!! In another thread on X, many went on to gush about Hostin.

One person explained while tagging Hostin, “I know @sunny loves her natural hair but today, she looks incredible! Her hair, her makeup, everything is on point. She looks professional, she looks fresh, she looks amazing!” Another said, “Loving your hair @sunny!” A final one said, “SUNNY GIRL!! You look GOOD today!!” Suffice it to say that this week's episode was wholesome and maybe even a new favorite for fans.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Donald Trump Thinks Kamala Harris is a Better Presidential Candidate Than Joe Biden

Kamala Harris Agrees Former President Donald Trump's Inflammatory Words Are "Similar to Hitler's"