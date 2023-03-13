Lady Gaga Looks Stunning in Makeup-free Look During Her Oscars Performance

The pop superstar, Lady Gaga, stole the 95th Academy Awards red carpet with her sophisticated outfit. Vogue reported that the fashion icon wore a right-off-the-runway Versace dress with a 1955 Tiffany neckpiece and accentuated the strong features of her face with a dramatic smokey eye, a hue of pink blush, high-gloss red lip, and a sleek French braid. But the Mother Monster took a complete u-turn while appearing on stage to perform the Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. She deconstructed her earlier evening red carpet look and sported an urban-style black t-shirt, ripped jeans and Converse. Her sleek French braid still looked intact without a hint of makeup on her face. This unusual fashion statement caught the attention of her fans and well-wishers, who thought it was refreshing of the Judas singer to perform sans make-up.

everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG — allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023

Lady Gaga has always been eccentric when it comes to red-carpet looks and stage fashion. She had once carried off a meat dress and arrived at the Grammys in an enormous egg. Her personal style statement has been glamorous and visually outgoing like her vivacious personality. This Oscar evening too, the black Versace gown that she wore on the red carpet was striking. It was adorned with a sheer corseted top that dipped low and bared her toned back. According to Page Six, the sheer outfit was worn by supermodel, Gigi Hadid on the Versace catwalk during the haute couture fashion show in Los Angeles just three days prior to the Oscars event. Her look during the performance was therefore an unexpected surprise to fans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Before launching into the song Gaga mentioned that the tune and performance were close to her heart. “It’s deeply personal for me,” she told the crowd, “You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.” She said during her personal introduction, “I think that we all need each other—we need a lot of love to walk through life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There are heroes all around us in assuming place, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Sun reported that Lady Gaga gave a touching emotional performance, and the powerful moment bought her to tears. Fans soon reacted to her ballad rendition, with one commenting on Twitter, "Uncomfortably Intimate and I Love It." Another fan wrote, "When Lady Gaga is wearing a gown that’s when you know she’s playing the game. But when she puts on a black shirt and ripped jeans, that’s when you’re getting the real Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta."

A third fan praised her with the words, "Lady Gaga was once again like 'I will only perform at the Oscars if it is filmed in the most uncomfortably intimate way possible' and I love that about her." Yet another fan couldn't hold back, "Lady Gaga acting like she is some unassuming, no name, underground artist lol." Many agreed that Gaga looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look, with a fan writing, "Lady Gaga is just so beautiful without (& With) makeup." Lady Gaga's heart-rending Hold My Hand performance sans makeup turned out to be the highlight of the Oscar evening.