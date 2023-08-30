Fans Gush Over Jennifer Lopez’s Day-Old Makeup and Botox-Free Forehead in Her Morning Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of classic beauty, and Jenny from the Block hitmaker constantly updates her fans about her skincare regime. Her recent videos and glam selfies have proved that JLo's beauty products are working wonders on the 54-year-old's skin. The Love Don't Cost a Thing songstress showcased her ivory and gold-themed bedroom in the latest Instagram selfie. Lopez can be seen flaunting her glowing filter-free morning-after makeup while lying in bed. The relatable bedroom selfie reminded her 251 million Instagram followers that even stunning divas do fall asleep with their makeup on. The All I Have singer looked glamorous in the picture, wearing an emerald green lace négligée and her hair tousled against the plush pillow as she smiled softly, displaying her fresh face.

"Good morning and Happy Monday! It's going to be a great week!! A lil #MondayMotivation #Limitless #ThisIsMeNow," she captioned the picture. As per Hello Magazine, fans gushed over her relatable day-old makeup selfie, "The most perfect face with the most perfect smile," one fan wrote. "You are a goddess," and: "Amen!! Manifesting a great week. Look at that beauty!" as well as: "Happy Monday, Jen! Have a wonderful week," a second fan added. A third fan praised her botox-free face, "While it looks like you have makeup on (bad girl for sleeping w makeup) I love that you’re rocking the botox-free forehead!" "The most perfect face with the most perfect smile," a fourth fan commented.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

As per InStyle, Lopez's new bedhead selfie comes a week after she debuted a new fall-inspired hairstyle. The Maid in Manhattan showcased her new honey-colored blonde highlights. Her sun-kissed selfie complimented the immaculate makeup. Lopez showed off a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip as she smiled and looked towards the camera. As per Harper's Bazar, the I'm Real singer paid subtle homage to the iconic style of the late Princess Diana with her sophisticated equestrian-inspired outfit. The voguish attire from A.L.C. included a chocolate-brown blazer paired with a summer white button-up. Lopez wore it slightly unbuttoned. The classic white top was tucked into a pair of high-rise blue jeans. Lopez accessorized the outfit with layers of gold-chain amulet necklaces by Azlee, stunning rings, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of ’70s-esque amber-tinted sunglasses. She can also be seen showing off a rare caramel suede Hermès Birkin bag, which sits pretty on a dressing room table. "Still got me looking like the baddest... @alc_ltd," the Marry Me actress captioned the picture.

"I've always had a very simple skin-care routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that," she told Vogue exclusively in a Beauty Secrets video earlier this year where she also shared her unique lightbulb contouring makeup technique. Some of her bestselling products include a brightening serum, antioxidant cleanser, hyaluronic acid cream, peptide eye cream, and body serum. “The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference,” Lopez had revealed. “Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up,” she shared.

