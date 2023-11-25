Renowned actor Kevin Costner, 68, has reportedly found solace and rejuvenation on the pristine Necker Island, owned by the iconic Sir Richard Branson. The Bodyguard star, who recently navigated a problematic divorce from his former partner Christine Baumgartner, 49-year-old, is said to have indulged in the island’s festivities during the Necker Cup, an exclusive pro-am tennis event held annually. Sources reveal that Costner, who settled his split with Baugartner in September, chose the relaxing ambiance of Necker Island to divert his focus from the bitter divorce proceedings. The island, situated in the British Virgin Islands, provided the backdrop for the star-studded tennis tournament.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

During his stay, Costner displayed high spirits, insinuating a forward-looking perspective rather than dwelling on past struggles. Indulging with fellow guests, he discussed the upcoming movie projects and even offered a sneak peek of his latest film. One attendee remarked, "He's so nice!" As per Keysnews, sources said Kevin “seemed in high spirits and more interested in looking to the future” than dwelling on his bitter split from his wife of 19 years Christine. One guest said, “He was talking to other guests about his upcoming movie projects, and he even screened part of his latest movie. He’s so nice!” Costner actively participated in the Necker Cup's activities, including tennis games, scuba diving, sailing, and nightly dinners with celebrity counterparts like Michael Bolton, Jewel, Emma Watson, and tennis legends Genie Bouchard and Mike Bryan. Sir Richard Branson, known for his hospitality, reportedly served as the ultimate host, leading a catamaran race and showcasing his windsurfing skills. The island, frequented by high-profile guests, hosted events like pickleball matches and an extravagant 'End of the World Party.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

As per E-News, guests, who reportedly paid up to $100,000 for the privilege, enjoyed an exclusive experience playing alongside world-class tennis stars. The island’s ambiance and the camaraderie of the Necker Cup seemed to have played a vital role in Costner’s post-divorce recovery. Costner’s divorce settlement involved concessions beyond their prenuptial agreement, with the actor agreeing to facilitate more child support to handbag designer Christine. The actor's decision to unwind on Necker Island reflects a desire to embrace positivity and look ahead amid life's challenges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

The insider asserted regarding the divorce, “Kevin loves his wife and children so this has been very hard on him. He is saying that this is his worst nightmare and he would do anything for his family.” In the middle of divorce-related turmoil, Costner's tropical retreat on Sir Richard Branson's island serves as a testament to the healing power of serene surroundings and uplifting experiences. As he engages in leisure activities and connects with like-minded individuals, Costner's journey on Necker Island becomes a symbol of resilience and renewal in the face of personal trials.

