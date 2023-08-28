Khloe Kardashian Shut Down a Troll Who Accused Her of Giving The Youth a 'Bad Body Image'

Khloe Kardashian is renowned for her savvy business ventures, including her own entrepreneurship. Her style and vigor followed by her warm and comforting personality, are what have made Khloe’s presence on The Kardashians truly precious. While she’s often kept to herself on social media, ignoring the trolls online, this time she decided to clap back at one troll who accused the reality star of influencing young women about something rather sensitive, as US Magazine noted.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Also Read: Here’s the Reason Behind Khloé Kardashian’s Decision to Switch Her Son Tatum’s Surname to Thompson

The single mother took to Instagram to share a beautiful sunset-kissed selfie of her and momager, Kris Jenner. While Kardashian sported a lovely white tuile dress that was off-shoulder. Her blonde hair was left free. She decked herself with minimalistic diamond jewelry. A lovely heart-shaped diamond pendant with what appears to be a rose gold chain paired off with matching earrings. Jenner, on the other hand, donned a sublime red floral dress with tropical vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She accessorized herself with a pair of large and thin golden hoops and a similar necklace. The two were found to be standing in front of an ethereal view. A lovely, serene vineyard and a stunning mountain range. Hues of orange and purple mixed with amber and blue made for quite a monumental moment that the two may have shared as mother and daughter. She captions the post with, "Me and my favorite girl" with white heart emoticons on either side of the statement.

Khloé Kardashian looks absolutely stunning in a newly shared photo on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ByTuzjJXbA — KKD | Khloé Kardashian Daily (@KhloeDaily) August 22, 2023

Also Read: When Khloé Kardashian Loved Her ‘Clip-On’ Bangs Even Though They Changed the 'Shape of Her Face'

Several fans were in awe of the beautiful memory that she shared and poured out their love, "Might not be her mom's fave. But, she’s all of ours" said one fan in fondness. To which Kardashian actually responded as she tagged the fan. "Oh, my heart. Is this not the sweetest? I love you," Another one gushed, "You’re both so damn beautiful,". She responded once more: "Thank you for saying so She’s [Jenner] such a queen"

Khloe Kardashian SNAPS back at trolls who 'mummy shamed' her over daughter True #WeLoveKhloe https://t.co/A6onTLiUDJ pic.twitter.com/1qKbtYvWLQ — StarBuzz (@_StarBuzz) June 10, 2018

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Italy Vacation ‘Twinning and Winning’ in White and Red Floral Dress

But nothing could’ve prepared any of her followers for the reality star’s next response to something a critic commented on: "Are used to love you so much Chloe wish you would’ve [wouldn’t] have changed your face. You’re beautiful just the way you are I’m kind of getting sick of you all giving young girls, bad body images, beauty on the inside, superficial on the out," explained the person. This time, instead of feigning ignorance in general, she snapped back with thoughts of her own.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

She first tags the person who commented and goes on to explain her point of view. "Then, please focus on the inside. Don’t be concerned about the out," pointed out the reality star with compassion in her tone. She went on to explain. "So focus on what matters to you," urged Kardashian. In conclusion, she parted with a few wise words. "Btw, I don’t think judging others is so healthy for your inside…Just saying. Have a beautiful evening."

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True, Twin in Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Print Ensembles

Khloe Kardashian Called Kim Kardashian “Nosy”, Said She "Wants to Know Everything”