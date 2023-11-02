The mimicking doesn't bother Travis Kelce.

In an interview on November 1 with his brother Jason Kelce for their podcast New Heights, the NFL athlete responded to “so many people” coming up as him and Taylor Swift for Halloween, PageSix reported. On social media, the siblings shared some of their most beloved costumes that had fans channeling Travis Scott and the Grammy-winning musician. This year's event was dubbed “Kelce Halloween” by 34-year-old Travis, who remarked, “It was cool.”

Also Read: Here's Why Travis Kelce's Family Is 'Overwhelmed' With His Romantic Relationship With Taylor Swift

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MEGA

Jason, on the other hand, had mixed thoughts about the costumes, saying, “It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome.”

On October 31, fans weren't the only ones, numerous prominent individuals styled their Halloween costumes modeled after the famous new couple. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos changed into the Kansas City Chiefs player and the songstress on Live with Kelly and Mark. Even political Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann Romney dressed up as the famous couple.

Mitt, Ann Romney dress as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift for Halloween https://t.co/jxa6GhjFiw pic.twitter.com/swlpXWORyN — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2023

Also Read: Travis Kelce Takes a Business Leap by Filing for Five Trademarks Amid Romance with Taylor Swift

Travis and Swift's romance is still getting hotter outside of the holiday. They went out on a date night to the Argentine steakhouse Piropos in Kansas City a few days prior. There appears to be a "burning red" passion between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Things are becoming "more serious" between the 33-year-old Cruel Summer singer and the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a source who spoke with PEOPLE.

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," says the source, who added that Kelce is also "sweet, goofy, and just a blast to be around."

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Controversial Comments About “Having Kids” Haunts Him Amid Romance With Taylor Swift

travis and jason reacting to a viral tik tok of people dressed up as him and taylor for halloween! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/b8uZFoyt8I — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) November 1, 2023

The day after Swift and Travis attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Midnights singer went out to eat with the singer at the Argentine steakhouse Piropos in Missouri. Ed Kelce, Travis' father, told PEOPLE after the Chiefs won the game that the Karma songstress is "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman."

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said of Swift. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed added, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez is Apparently Worried Her Best Friend Taylor Swift is 'Moving Too Fast' With Travis Kelce

This is Why Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollowed the Mahomes Family After Romance with Taylor Swift