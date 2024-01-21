The Top 7 Astounding Revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Here Are 7 Biggest Revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein Documents

In some recently released documents, everyone learned more about a previously mysterious man, Jeffrey Epstein. These papers have shown potential connections between Epstein and important figures like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. However, it's important to know that just because these documents raise questions, it doesn't mean those named are guilty of any wrongdoing (as of now). These documents came to light after a judge's decision to make them public in December; they reveal information that was previously hidden. Only about 60 pages out of over 200 have been shared with the public. These documents are related to a case from 2015 involving Virginia Giuffre, who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of illegal activities, as per The Rolling Stone. In 2022, Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and is currently appealing her 20-year sentence. Epstein, who was facing 45 years in prison, died in 2019 via suicide.

1. Maxwell’s Attorneys Accused a Journalist Of Urging Giuffre To Lie About Being Sexually Abused To Sell a Memoir

As per the recently released documents, Maxwell's legal team sought to subpoena journalist Sharon Churcher, who had covered Giuffre's story in the Daily Mail. The defense team claimed that Churcher played a role in exaggerating or even fabricating details of Giuffre's abuse allegations to enhance the sales of a memoir Giuffre was working on. The defense asserted, "Not only is Churcher aware that the allegations were false, she helped Plaintiff concoct the stories." Maxwell has consistently denied the accusations against her and Epstein. She has repeatedly criticized Giuffre, labeling her as an 'absolute total liar' and describing her as 'an exaggerator, a fantasist and an absolutely true terrible person' in court depositions.

2. Giuffre Alleged in an Email Bill Clinton 'Threatened' Vanity Fair Over Epstein Coverage (With No Proof to Back Her Claims)

Former President Clinton reportedly intervened at Vanity Fair, advising against the publication of sex-trafficking articles related to his acquaintance Epstein. Allegedly, Clinton confronted the newsroom, issuing unspecified threats, as per the newly unsealed court documents. Giuffre referenced Clinton in a 2011 email exchange with journalist Churcher, who then offered guidance to Giuffre on interviews and photo sales, even suggesting assistance with a potential book deal. Giuffre expressed concern in her email, stating, "It does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into Vf and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E." While Clinton's long-standing association with Epstein was no secret, former Vanity Fair writer Vicky Ward who stated it was Epstein, not the politician, who wanted to seek this course of action.

3. Epstein Allegedly Asked a Teenage Girl to Get Emancipated And Live With Him

In one of the documents, there was a deposition excerpt from an anonymous Epstein accuser who, during her time in high school, was recruited to give him massages. In the deposition, she stated, "I worked very, very hard to not recall anything specific about my sexual encounters with this person as one of his victims." She also mentioned not being able to recall exactly how she was invited to his place, but suddenly, something terrible happened to her. When asked if she brought other girls to him, she replied yes and added, "I brought friends over." These were her peers and other high school girls. The woman also revealed that Epstein had allegedly asked her to move in with him when she was a teenager. She stated, "He wanted me to be emancipated," as per reports from The Guardian.

4. Prince Andrew And His 'Puppet'

Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite linked to Epstein, acknowledged the existence of a puppet resembling the Duke of York in Epstein's New York residence. Johanna Sjoberg also accused Prince Andrew of inappropriate behavior, alleging he groped her while posing with a Spitting Image puppet of himself at Epstein's Manhattan home in 2001. Sjoberg clarified that neither she nor Epstein gave the puppet to the Duke as a gift but confirmed the presence of a 'caricature of Prince Andrew' at Epstein's residence, as per Bracknell News. In a 2016 deposition, Maxwell admitted uncertainty about placing the puppet's hand on Sjoberg's breast. Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse case with Giuffre in February 2022, losing his royal and military titles due to his connection with the sex trafficker, as per the BBC.

5. Dershowitz Was Allegedly a 'Regular'

Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's former lawyer who helped him avoid prosecution for sex crimes against minors in the 2008 'sweetheart deal,' is heavily featured in the newly unsealed documents. A testimony from Epstein's former staff revealed that Dershowitz allegedly visited his Florida home frequently and spent time 'in the presence of young girls,' often receiving massages. This was a common tactic reportedly used by Epstein to initiate sexual abuse. Dershowitz has denied these allegations, stating that he and his wife only had a professional massage in the 1990s and that he never saw a young girl in Epstein's presence. However, in a recent livestream, he expressed frustration that people can make false accusations in legal filings without fear of being sued, Rolling Stone reported.

6. Epstein Allegedly Said Clinton 'Likes Them Young'

There were also damaging rumors surrounding former President Clinton. In a deposition transcript from Epstein accuser Sjoberg, she claimed that Epstein once told her that Clinton 'likes them young, referring to girls.' However, Clinton has not been accused of any misconduct in the unsealed documents. In a statement following Epstein's arrest in 2019, Clinton stated that he had not spoken to Epstein in over a decade and was unaware of the serious crimes he was accused of. He did admit to flying on Epstein's private plane four times but denied ever visiting his private island.

7. Stolen Passports And 'Kissing Games'

The court filings reveal the extent of alleged abuse and manipulation by Epstein and Maxwell towards the young women in their circle. According to former household manager Rinaldo Rizzo, Maxwell once threatened a 15-year-old and confiscated her passport in an attempt to force her to have sex with Epstein on his private island. Rizzo also stated that Maxwell directed a group of 11 girls, as young as 14, to play a 'kissing game with and for' Epstein, as per Rolling Stone.

