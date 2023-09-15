Taylor Swift lets her employees bejeweled!

It's widely acknowledged that Taylor Swift utilizes her platform, wealth, and resources to make a positive impact. Throughout her career, the 32-year-old artist has discreetly donated money and extended a helping hand to her fans. Whether it's providing Swifties with merchandise, offering financial assistance, or most recently, granting substantial bonuses to her Eras Tour staff, she consistently finds ways to give back. Notably, it's not just her fans whom Taylor assists; she consistently ensures that her team receives the recognition and rewards they deserve. In July, she extended her generosity to her truckers, highlighting her commitment to supporting those who work alongside her.

1. Taylor Adores Her Team!

Taylor Swift has an exceptionally close-knit team, including her hairstylist, makeup artist, and wardrobe staff, who hold a genuine affection for her. For instance, Jemma Muradian, Taylor's hairstylist, frequently shares Instagram posts featuring her client. In these posts, she not only compliments Taylor's inner beauty, describing her as a "beautiful soul," but also proudly showcases her own hairstyling prowess. This mutual appreciation between Taylor and her team is palpable and heartwarming.

2. She Gives Her Employees A Day Off on Juneteenth

As reported by The Things, in 2020, Taylor Swift made the significant decision to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday within her organization. On this day, she provided her employees with a day off, although it wasn't specified whether it was a paid leave or not. In any case, being employed by Taylor Swift means working under the supervision of someone who genuinely cares about the well-being of others.

3. Taylor Loves Celebrating With Her Crew

In 2015, Taylor Swift won an Emmy, recognizing that her staff played a vital role in her achievement. She celebrated with them, and several crew members shared pictures with the award, including Kamilah Marshall, who captioned hers as "just another day at the office." This demonstrates that while Taylor may have high expectations, she also shares moments of success with her team, per The Things.

4. Several Of Her Dancers Also Happen To Be Her Friends

Taylor Swift's connection with her dancers frequently dispels the notion of her being distant, as it's more personal than one might assume. For instance, Todrick Hall, both a dancer and a close friend of Taylor's, found himself in a position to defend their relationship following the release of the video for Look What You Made Me Do. Critics had accused Hall of being involved in a part of the video that appeared to mimic Beyoncé's work. In response, Todrick Hall affirmed their friendship and explained that they had indeed discussed the video together.

5. Swift Displays Patience When Working With Her Team

Taylor Swift surprised everyone this year with the release of The Man music video, where she portrayed her male alter ego, Tyler Swift. The impeccable transformation was masterminded by makeup artist Bill Corso, who had previously transformed Taylor into a zombie for another video. While Corso didn't delve into Taylor's personality, he provided insights into her remarkable professionalism and patience. He revealed that she patiently sat in her chair for up to five hours over several days. Additionally, she went the extra mile by hiring a movement coach to ensure her portrayal as a man was authentic and convincing.

