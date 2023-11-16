Hunter Biden is determined to prove the gun charges against him are a political move by rivals like Donald Trump and his Department of Justice (DOJ) allies such as Bill Barr and others. The President's son requested the federal judge overseeing his criminal case to approve a subpoena of the former President and other senior officials, reported PBS.

Biden's attorney wrote to the judge, "Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden's Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution," reported CNN.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the 53-year-old businessman and his lawyers filed the request to the federal judge, insisting the criminal charges against him [Biden] are because the Republican candidate has applied political pressure as part of his vindictive nature against him and his Democrat father, Joe Biden.

In addition to Barr and Trump, Hunter also asked the U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump nominee, to subpoena former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, who served as the acting US Deputy Attorney General from December 2020 until Trump's term ended in the White House, demanding to show their communication documents (regarding his gun charges).

Biden was indicted in September on three counts related to his illegal possession of a gun under the influence of drugs. In two counts, he was accused of lying in filling the federal form that he wasn't using drugs, and the third count alleged he possessed a firearm while on narcotics. The first two carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has five years.

The POTUS' son has pleaded not guilty in the gun case in Delaware court on October 2023. After a 30-minute hearing under the federal magistrate, Christopher J. Burke, Biden was released with no cash bond, following Judge Burke's claims that he had passed the drug tests administered to him.

At the time, Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement, "These charges are the result of political pressure from President Trump and his MAGA allies to force the Justice Department to ignore the law and deviate from its policies in cases like this one," reported The New York Times.

Hunter also admitted his longstanding struggle with addiction, and he and his legal team continued to stress the involvement of Trump and his allies in his indictment. Now, the former President and his DOJ officials would have to provide any documents in their possession, specifically related to the gun charges.

Biden's lawyers wrote in the filing, "Moreover, each of the former DOJ officials from whom Mr. Biden now seeks documents had known contacts with then President Trump concerning Mr. Biden, and according to now-public IRS investigative case files, each of these officials interacted in one capacity or another with the teams investigating Mr. Biden, either in Delaware or elsewhere."

