‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Seek Eminem’s Deposition in ‘Shady’ Trademark Legal Clash

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, prominent figures from the Real Housewives of Potomac, are involved in a heated legal battle involving rapper Eminem over a trademark issue. They're also taking action after being accused by the iconic rapper of infringing upon his "Shady" trademark. Recent reports from Radar Online unveil Bryant and Dixon's strategic move in this legal battle. They've officially lodged a formal request with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to compel Eminem's presence for a deposition. This request aims to ensure that the rapper appears and responds to inquiries while under oath, shedding light on the alleged trademark discrepancies.

Bryant and Dixon have taken steps to secure the rights to their podcast's name, Reasonably Shady, by officially submitting trademark paperwork. However, their efforts faced opposition when Eminem intervened earlier this year, urging the USPTO to reject Bryant and Dixon's trademark application. As reported by Ok! Magazine, Eminem's legal representatives haven't stayed quiet either. They've responded by accusing the reality TV personalities of a deliberate attempt to capitalize on the rapper's widely recognized brand. It also hints at a deeper clash between the parties, intensifying the conflict.

However, Bryant stated, "We are simply defending our rights to use the name 'Shady'. Our makeup line has no connection to Eminem or his brand." The trademark 'Shady' is closely associated with Eminem, marking the trajectory of a highly prosperous career shaped by his distinctive style and impactful lyrics. Eminem's persona, characterized by a fusion of dark humor and an often controversial disposition, notably embodies the essence of 'Slim Shady'. This talented artist has undeniably brought a legacy within the music landscape, leaving an imprint on the industry.

In the legal documentation, Bryant and Dixon assert their position, firmly stating their intentions are far from capitalizing on Eminem's success or his intellectual assets. They highlight that their makeup line stands as a separate entity, completely detached from any association with the rapper's trademark assertions. They also contend that their creative pursuits should not fall within the subject of Eminem's trademark contentions. "We have put a lot of effort into developing our brand and ensuring that it reflects our personal vision. We are not infringing on anyone's rights, and we believe that we have a strong case," Dixon explained.

Moreover, Bryant and Dixon highlighted another aspect of the dispute, pointing out Eminem's statement that appearing for a deposition would be a significant burden. The rapper proposed sending a representative from his company, presumably more well-versed in the intricacies of the documents, marketing strategies, and advertising. Bryant and Dixon countered this proposal, asserting that if Eminem could dedicate time to oppose their trademark, he should equally allocate time to attend the deposition himself.

🚨 Eminem filed an opposition on Feb 14 against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark application for their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

🚨 Eminem filed an opposition on Feb 14 against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's trademark application for their "Reasonably Shady" podcast.

Expanding their argument, the duo further stated that Eminem wouldn't necessarily need to travel for the deposition; they proposed a remote appearance via Zoom, allowing him to participate conveniently from his preferred location. Highlighting their commitment, Bryant and Dixon drew attention by emphasizing that despite their fame, they both willingly attended their respective depositions as required. Meanwhile, the status of the trademark board's decision remains pending, with no ruling issued as of yet.

