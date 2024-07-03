The Real Reason Behind NFL Star Travis Kelce's Split With Model Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player, and Kayla Nicole, a prominent figure, had a nearly five-year-long relationship, which came to an end, prompting curiosity about the reasons behind their split. Despite their on-and-off dynamic since they first crossed paths in 2017, the exact cause of their separation remains undisclosed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian

The exact reasons behind Nicole and Kelce's recent split remain a mystery. The pair had a turbulent romantic history ever since first connecting in 2017. Back then, Kelce spent months subtlety showing interest in Nicole by double-tapping and flirting with her Instagram posts. Nicole revealed that despite Kelce's social media flirtations, he failed to actually message her directly for quite some time.

It was only after Nicole worked up some liquid courage on New Year's Eve that she finally took the initiative to DM Kelce herself. Kelce later explained, “I didn’t just go through every single pic and just start ‘liking’ it immediately. “It was throughout a month, just following her and ‘liking’ the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her Stories when Stories had first started coming out. I was just stalking her, and the rest is history,” as per The Sun.

I see Kayla Nicole (with a sexy outfit and go go boots) and Travis Kelce after last year's Super Bowl and a nice moment for both. I love ya Mr. Trump and will vote for you but this was recorded last year before he started dating Ms. Swift. — Randal Nichol (@RandyNicholCDA) February 16, 2024

Online, there have been a lot of reports regarding the couple and the reasons behind their breakup. The pair briefly called it quits in 2020, and there were rumors that Kelce had cheated. "This is fake news, a lie, and not why Kayla and I broke up, take all your hatred somewhere else please," the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted in a since-deleted tweet. There were rumors after their final breakup that the NFL player's repeated refusal to pay the bill was the reason for their breakup.

In addition, Nicole refuted the theory and supported her ex-partner. "Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false," she wrote on Twitter. After the split, the model did, however, upload a TikTok, which has since been removed. "You’re not stupid Kayla. No, I am actually. Thought I’d get wiped after dating for 5 years. That’s 1,825 days.” The ex-couple has not disclosed their official reasons for the breakup, although this may be one of the contributing causes.

Following months of rumors, Kelce and Taylor Swift are now dating. The player for the Kansas City Chiefs ignited rumors in July 2023 when he went to the Eras Tour. By the end of September, Taylor was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite watching Kelce's game alongside Kelce's mother Donna.

"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her. They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. Nicole, meanwhile, claims to have moved on from dating athletes and seems to have remained single following their breakup.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 20, 2024. It has since been updated.