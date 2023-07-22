When United Airlines Flight Attendant Said Jennifer Lopez Refused to Talk to Him Directly: 'It Was Sad'

Jennifer Lopez has made an impressive graph in Hollywood and enjoys a $400 million net worth earned through her singing and acting career. As per Times, she is also known as the first Latina actor to make over $1 million for a film and the first woman to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 movie trending in the same week. However, the JLo Beauty founder is also claimed to be one of the 'rudest celebrities' in Hollywood, her despise for flight attendants is legendary and also personal.

A United Airlines employee once told Star Magazine that the On the Floor hitmaker threw a major tantrum while simply being asked "What she wanted to drink?" The flight attendant further stated that Lopez refused to even acknowledge his presence or make eye contact.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevork Djansezian

"I just said, 'What can I get you to drink?' But Jennifer refused to even acknowledge me. She turned her head away and told her personal assistant, 'Please tell him I'd like a Diet Coke and lime. She wouldn't even look at me. It was sad, she seems so sweet in her movies." However, this is not the first time the Jenny from the Block singer has put a flight attendant in a tough spot. The Things reported numerous airline employees have stated that Lopez does not allow female attendants to come on board during her flights. "J. Lo won't let female flight attendants work. She brings her own male flight attendant who is not a flight attendant, but a 'personal assistant,'" one anonymous attendant revealed on @CFA_Life's Instagram.

"After completely taking out everything in the drawers to fill them with all her preferred items, I was told I had to fly home because she didn't want a female flight attendant... only to have to come back and Uber to the airplane and reset my items because it was only a one-way flight," claimed another female flight attendant who was once assigned to the Let's get Loud songstress flight.

An unknown Instagram user had once stated that Lopez' deep resentment towards female flight attendants stems from the fact that her ex-husband, Marc Anthony had allegedly had an affair with a stewardess when they were still married. US Magazine had reported in 2011, that Anthony had hooked up with a flight attendant he met aboard a private jet in 2009. A close source had revealed back then - "Jennifer was going to leave him then, but Marc begged her to stay. They went to marriage counseling and she decided to give it another shot. He was someone she truly loved." The couple were married in 2004 and called it quits in 2011, they are parents to twins, 15-year-old, Emme and Max.

