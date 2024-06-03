Stormy Daniels Urges Melania Trump to Leave Donald Trump Following Guilty Verdict

Stormy Daniels has publicly advised Melania Trump to divorce her husband in light of his recent conviction, calling him a 'convicted felon'. Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying documents to conceal a payment meant to silence Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and plans to appeal the verdict, which he described as a 'scam'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nordin Catic

Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump a year after he married Melania, stated that the former first lady 'needs to leave him' now that it has been 'proven he is abusive' and he 'is now a criminal'. The adult film star's remarks came after Trump revealed in a Sunday interview on Fox & Friends that his trial has been 'very hard' on Melania. Melania remained absent from Trump's side throughout his seven-week trial, which Daniels suspects was an attempt to protect her son from the 'dangerous environment' at the courthouse.

On Sunday, Stormy Daniels advised Melania Trump to leave her husband due to his felony conviction, not his past actions. Daniels highlighted Trump's abusive behavior and speculated on Melania and Ivanka's absence from court, suggesting they prioritized their children's safety. She empathized, saying she'd do the same to protect her child. No former president or party nominee has faced a felony conviction or potential prison time. Trump stated he would accept home confinement or jail but doubted public tolerance. He maintained innocence and expressed concern for Melania. Lara Trump advised calm protest if he's jailed, emphasizing voicing support through voting.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Following his conviction, Trump has focused on fundraising. Some supporters have hung US flags upside down in protest. After the verdict, the RNC and Trump campaign raised $70 million, but Lara Trump declined to detail the allocation. At least one Democratic lawmaker expressed concern on Sunday about potential violence from Trump's supporters following his conviction. "His base listens to him, not Lara Trump. This is another dangerous appeal to violence," Democratic Representative Adam Schiff told CNN.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, emphasized lawful responses. "We are the rule of law party—chaos is not a conservative value. We'll fight back within the rule of law," he told Fox News. Trump plans to appeal his conviction, but it’s unlikely to be resolved before the election. His attorney, Will Scharf, expects no sentence and aims to take the case to the Supreme Court. Trump still faces three other criminal cases, which he calls a Democratic conspiracy. Biden has defended the justice system, calling it "reckless" and "dangerous" to label the verdict as "rigged." The US Justice Department denies political interference.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Campaign spokesman Michael Tyler highlighted Biden's commitment to the rule of law. Trump resumed campaigning at Trump Tower, attacking Biden on immigration and taxes. He defended his case, claiming innocence and vowing to fight. Trump criticized the judge and vowed to appeal the verdict, alleging political bias. Despite a gag order, Trump accused Biden of orchestrating the trial with the DOJ. He called it "rigged" and criticized the venue refusal. Vowing to fight, he portrayed the payment to Michael Cohen as legitimate. Trump refrained from testifying, fearing perjury charges, and dismissed Daniels' testimony.

He criticized Biden’s administration as “corrupt” and “fascist,” claiming rising terrorism and poor treatment of veterans. Trump argued illegal migrants live in luxury while American kids can’t even have Little League games due to tent encampments. In his first major speech since his guilty verdict, Trump highlighted a DailyMail poll showing a six-point boost among voters. Speaking for over 30 minutes, he emphasized that this is “bigger than Trump” and celebrated the poll results. Eric and Lara Trump joined him, but Melania was absent. Outside, supporters displayed a “TRUMP OR DEATH” sign, while a few protesters held "Guilty" and "Justice matters" signs.