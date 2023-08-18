Donald Trump’s Lawyer Slams ‘Fox & Friends’ Host, Tells Him, “You Used to Love Trump”

Attorney for President Trump, Alina Habba, was irritated on Tuesday when Fox & Friends presenter Steve Doocy questioned her about the "perilous threat" posed by the Georgia indictment, prompting Doocy to remark that he "used to love" President Trump.

On Tuesday morning, Trump's legal spokesman, Alina Habba, sat down with the Fox & Friends gang to criticize the 41-count charge against the president and 18 other co-conspirators, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House head of staff Mark Meadows. As reported by The Daily Beast, the state is charging Trump with participating in a complicated criminal plot to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Doocy chimed in, saying he's "heard from a lot of legal analysts" who think Trump's Georgia case is unique because the state has laws "specifically tailored to election interference." He then asked whether Habba agreed with Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy's opinion that the indictment of Georgia district attorney Fani Willis is Trump's "most perilous threat" yet.

The Trump spokesperson responded, "We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information," and Doocy naturally inquired as to the nature of the "inside information" to which she referred. Habba replied, "Well, the inside information, Steve, and, you know, you used to love Trump. I got to tell you." She then echoed Trump's statements that he was only following the advice of his legal team in challenging the election results, adding that it was the former president's "obligation" to investigate "election issues" and the "integrity of our election."

Trump turned to Twitter to proclaim that he would soon be delivering a "CONCLUSIVE" presentation that would show the vote was "rigged" and exonerate him in the Georgia election tampering case. Habba then, in typical Trump manner, cried out that Democrats were being protected from prosecution for casting doubt on Trump's 2016 election triumph. She said, "Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, stood up on a podium— who's suing the Trump Organization—and said President Trump is an illegitimate president, now, is she gonna get criminally charged? What about Hillary Clinton?!"

The former president, who was twice impeached, has been charged for the fourth time. Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis laid out a massive criminal conspiracy centered on many of the same actions, while Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith was careful to bring narrow indictments against Donald Trump over his personal role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to The New York Times, a 41-count indictment accused Trump and 18, other people—including some of his closest and most senior advisors—of conspiring to hold onto power after losing the 2020 presidential election. A chief elections official in Georgia was threatened, and bogus voters were recruited in an attempt to subvert the country's democratic process. In addition to the charged defendants, the document names 30 unindicted co-conspirators who were part of the same "criminal organization." From 2020 Election Day through 2022 September, all are accused of engaging in a racketeering enterprise in the vein of the Mafia. It is also alleged in the indictment that the defendants "unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia."

