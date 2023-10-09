Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations of racism and xenophobia following an interview in which he stated that migrants were "poisoning the blood of our country." The controversial remarks were made during a video interview with a right-leaning website, where Trump reiterated past claims about illegal immigrants bringing diseases into the United States. In the interview, Trump expressed his concern, saying, "Nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It's poisoning the blood of our country. It's so bad, and people are coming in with diseases. People are coming in with every possible thing that you could have."

He further claimed that the origin of these migrants was unclear, suggesting they came from prisons. ‘Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from. We know they come from prisons. We know they come from mental institutions. You know, they're terrorists,’ Trump’s choice of words immediately drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which pointed out the potential risky consequences of such rhetoric. As reported by the Daily Mail, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt labeled the language as "racist, xenophobic, and despicable," drawing parallels with nativist talking points and warning about the potential for real-world violence. 'Insinuating that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country' echoes nativist talking points and has the potential to cause real danger and violence. We have seen this kind of toxic rhetoric inspire real-world violence before in places like Pittsburgh and El Paso. It should have no place in our politics, period," Greenblatt highlighted the responsibility that comes with a large platform, especially for a former president. "And when anyone has a large platform, they need to be careful with their voice, but when you're the former president of the United States, you absolutely need to recognize your responsibility because this kind of rhetoric is explosive and must end, full stop," he exclaimed.

In response to this heavy backlash, the Trump campaign dismissed the concerns as "non-sensical outrage" and argued that the phrase used by Trump is a "normal phrase" in everyday language. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung slammed critics in a statement. 'That’s a normal phrase that is used in everyday life—in books, television, movies, and in news articles. For anyone to think that is racist or xenophobic is living in an alternate reality consumed with non-sensical outrage,' This assertion was met with further backlash as historical references to the concept of blood "poisoning," specifically used by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf, were raised. "All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning," he said.

The interview, initially promoted as revealing what "the fake news doesn't show you," has ignited controversy since its release. Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera, a friend of Trump, strongly was against the remarks, likening them to something "extraordinarily hateful, Hitler-like." Rivera expressed shock and embarrassment, asserting, "To think that this guy was my friend, it is shocking."

