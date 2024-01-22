Stephen Colbert Makes Fun of Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba and Calls Her This Name

In a recent comedic stint, American comedian and writer Stephen Colbert mocked Alina Habba, the attorney for Donald Trump. Colbert humorously suggested that Trump might be facing more legal challenges than anticipated, all thanks to the endeavors of his lawyer, Habba. Colbert said, “Habba is, to use a bit of legalese, a bad lawyer." Colbert proceeded to showcase a clip featuring the attorney expressing a preference for beauty over intelligence. Habba found herself at odds with New York judge Lewis A. Kaplan during her client's civil trial for defamation damages, and she even requested the judge to refrain from addressing her in a certain manner, as documented by The Independent.

As the news unfolded, users on social media swiftly revisited a clip of Habba from a recent PBD podcast episode on January 4. In the interview, she expressed a preference for being attractive over being intelligent. Additionally, in the video clip, she said, "I can fake being smart." Listening to this, Colbert said, “Counterpoint. No, you can’t.” The host of The Late Show provided a summary of her challenging week in the courtroom, highlighting an incident where the judge had to inquire if she comprehended the meaning of the word "none," according to HuffPost. On this, Colbert said, “None. Definition: Not any. Also, the amount Trump will pay you for being his lawyer.”

Additionally, he pointed out that the Judge had to make 14 corrections to Habba's fundamental legal practices in just one day of testimony. Taking this point into consideration, he said, "Wow, how did she become a lawyer?" Pushing the boundaries of his commentary, he asserted that Trump outplays everyone in displaying contempt for the court. He went on to disclose that Trump continued speaking until the judge intervened. The judge said, "Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial." Judge Kaplan further added, "I understand you're probably eager for me to do that." Shockingly, to this Trump replied, "I would love it."

Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Attorney Alina Habba With All-Too-Blunt Reality Check https://t.co/Cnel3ammMs — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 19, 2024

Furthermore, Colbert emphasized that the extensive coverage of courtroom conflicts was diverting attention from the actual substance of the case. He mentioned a post from a social media user who wrote, "I think a lot of people in this country are out of touch with reality and will accept anything Donald Trump tells them. You had a jury that said that Donald Trump raped a woman. And that doesn't seem to be moving the needle." Continuing with his humor, Colbert playfully ridiculed Trump's 2024 slogan, humorously quipping, "Welcome to hell." He further commented that Trump seems to hold the belief that he should be exempt from any form of accountability.

Meanwhile, as reported by HuffPost, Ty Cobb, the former White House attorney for Trump, openly criticized the former president and his legal team for their conduct during his defamation trial on Wednesday. Cobb characterized Trump's behavior as being at its worst. He reserved even stronger condemnations for Trump's legal team, highlighting their shocking actions in the courtroom. Cobb pointed out that Habba breached courtroom etiquette by refusing to stand while speaking and expressing dissatisfaction with the judge's manner of communication.

