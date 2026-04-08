Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Jokes About Trump “Moonsplaining” To Artemis II Astronauts During Phone Call

Published on: April 8, 2026 at 1:33 PM ET

Late-night host mocks Trump’s remarks despite widely reported facts about the Apollo-era gap in lunar missions

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Stephen Colbert claimed Donald Trump was 'moonsplaining' while talking to Artemis II astronauts.
Stephen Colbert accused President Trump of 'moonsplaining' to Artemis II astronauts during phone call. ( Image Credit: (L) YouTube | @ColbertLateShow ; (R) The White House)

Stephen Colbert took aim at Donald Trump over his remarks to the Artemis II astronauts, criticizing how the President described the historic space mission despite the fact that similar language has been widely used in media coverage.

“The President called into the mission, and it went kind of how you’d expect,” the late-night host said during Tuesday’s monologue on The Late Show. A longtime Trump critic, Stephen Colbert mocked the President’s enthusiastic comments during the call with the Artemis II crew, The Wrap reports.

Colbert specifically focused on Trump noting that no astronaut has traveled “to the moon since the days of the Apollo program,” portraying the statement as unnecessary and labeling it “moonsplaining.”

“Why is he moonsplaining the Apollo program to actual astronauts?” Colbert said, before launching into an impression of Trump: “Hello. Yeah, it says here Apollo was 50 years ago. Haven’t been to the moon since. And these are just bullet points. Feel free to put it in your own words. Whatever you do, don’t read exactly what’s on this piece of paper or you will sound insane.”

While nearly every journalist here on planet Earth has said a variation of the same thing about the historic mission on air or when interviewing the astronauts, Stephen Colbert chose to single out Trump in the “moonsplaining” monologue.

Stephen Colbert also zeroed in on what he described as an unusual question from Donald Trump during the call with Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. Trump asked the crew how they felt during the period when they were out of communication with mission control, saying, “What was your feeling at that moment when no one could ask you any questions?”

Colbert mocked the question during his monologue, continuing his Trump impression, “Even the questions inside your own head, those terrible shrieking voices in your skull, and you could finally just sit there and enjoy your cookie. Was it a good cookie?”

The clock is running out for Stephen Colbert to mock President Trump, at least on his own late night television show.

Jon Kelley will host. The network had already been airing “Comics Unleashed” in the 12:35 a.m. hour since September. Colbert’s show premiered back in September 2015.

Alternative late-night shows like Fox News’ Gutfeld! Last year, Gutfeld! 

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