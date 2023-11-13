When Ivanka Trump took the stand to testify in the high-stakes civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, there was a notable absence. While she was being questioned in a New York City courtroom, her husband, Jared Kushner, chose to remain in the couple's hometown of Miami, leaving the public and media to speculate about his decision.

According to Page Six, Kushner, a real estate heir with New York City roots, remained in Miami during the crucial testimony. There is no clear explanation for Kushner's absence, leaving room for speculation about possible causes. Since leaving politics, the couple and their three children have been residing in Florida.

The trial revolves around charges that Donald Trump inflated his net worth to obtain favorable loans, which the former president strongly denies. When emails between the couple were mentioned during Ivanka Trump's testimony, they drew attention to Kushner. Even though Kushner does not work for the Trump Organization, the emails show him advising Ivanka on a real estate deal in 2013 involving the re-development of the Washington, DC, Old Post Office building into a Trump hotel property.

The BBC's coverage of Ivanka Trump's four-hour testimony sheds light on her legal strategy, which is characterized by a recurring refrain of "I don't know" and "I don't recall." Ivanka, unlike her father and brothers, maintained a calm and controlled demeanor, politely responding to questions. Legal experts, such as Case Western Reserve University's Eric Chaffee, believe that such a defense is common in business cases, where executives can argue that the complexity of their roles and the passage of time affect memory.

According to Page Six, the overarching sentiment during the trial is Donald Trump's frustration and anger at his children being dragged into the legal battle. According to a source close to the Trump family, Donald Trump is "pissed" about the situation and sees it as an attempt to upset him. Another source revealed, "She’s tough … this isn’t her first rodeo with this stuff. She’s lived a more private life, and this is more of an annoying thing. She’ll do what she needs to do and go back to Miami."

According to legal analyst Ty Cobb, Ivanka's presence on the stand, despite her poised demeanor, did not yield significant information. He speculated that her testimony would have "zero impact" on the outcome of the trial and could potentially harm the prosecution in the court of public opinion, adding to the narrative of a political witch hunt.

The trial's focus remains on determining the penalties Trump will face as the defense prepares to call witnesses. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in fines and severe restrictions on Trump's New York operations.

