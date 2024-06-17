When the Mystery Behind the Infamous 'Red Stains' on Donald Trump's Palm Was Finally Revealed

Former President Donald Trump's recent appearance with mysterious red marks on his hand once sparked immense speculation, with various theories circulating online. Initially, internet sleuths proposed explanations ranging from a golf club grip rash to herpes. However, undisclosed individuals within the Trump campaign opted to share a more subdued explanation, choosing anonymity while providing insights into the enigmatic incident.

The red marks on Trump's thumb, index finger, and palm were first noticed as he waved to cameras on his way to a New York City courtroom to face defamation allegations brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll. As disclosed by TMZ, some sources revealed the red marks to be nothing more than paper cuts. Reportedly, the former POTUS had inadvertently spread blood from this paper cut around his hand. While representatives for the former President have not officially commented on the matter, this explanation provides a seemingly straightforward and non-controversial reason for the red marks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff

The peculiar incident occurred amid Trump's legal battle with E. Jean Carroll, a magazine writer who accused him of defamation. The closely monitored trial, where Trump faces defamation allegations from columnist E. Jean Carroll, drew heightened attention. Anomalies like the perplexing red marks on Trump's hand during this high-profile legal proceeding ignited widespread curiosity and prompted various speculations. However, this mundane explanation, if accurate, added a touch of the 'everyday' to what initially appeared to be a mysterious and possibly significant incident. Moreover, there was an additional layer of intrigue that stemmed from the absence of the same red marks during his attendance at his mother-in-law's funeral in Florida the following day.

Why is Donald Trump palm have red spots pic.twitter.com/os4OQPv7Pj — Old Woman’s Chair (Grandma ZZ) (@JustCanadianGal) January 18, 2024

As the public and media attempt to dissect every aspect of Trump's life, even seemingly minor incidents like this one can capture attention and generate discussions. ​Adding to further developments, Trump seemingly made a blunder by mistakenly referring to GOP rival Nikki Haley instead of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi while discussing the January 6 riot.

During an address in Concord, New Hampshire, he took the opportunity to share his thoughts on Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations who had never served in Congress. The business mogul exclaimed, “Look at all the people back there—you got a lot of people. This is not quaint at all. You know, when Haley comes here, she gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowds, you know.” As reported by NBC News, he continued, “Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security,” which was pointed out later by the netizens to be a misplaced description by him.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 23, 2024. It has since been updated.