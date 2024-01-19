Sister Wives fans are abuzz with speculation, claiming they've cracked the code behind why Meri Brown kept her new boyfriend a secret for months. Meri, a key figure in the Sister Wives reality show, recently introduced her partner, Amos, to the world, marking a significant revelation for her followers. Theories circulating among fans suggest a 'classy' reason behind the discreet approach she adopted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Moves on from Her Split with Kody Brown: "I Have a Direction"

According to discussions on Reddit, fans believe that Meri deliberately waited until after her former sister-wife Christine Brown's TLC wedding special had concluded before unveiling her new relationship. One fan expressed admiration, stating, "Meri is such a class act for waiting until the wedding episode aired before announcing her new boyfriend." This sentiment was echoed by others who appreciated Meri's timing, allowing Christine's moment to shine. The revelation about Meri's relationship came as a birthday surprise on her 53rd birthday bash with the Instagram posts. Fans speculate that the timing of this disclosure might be linked to Christine's wedding special, which aired on TLC. One enthusiastic fan expressed joy, exclaiming, "She deserves to be loved finally!" Others shared similar sentiments, emphasizing Meri's desire to move past negativity and cultivate positive relationships within the family, as per The U.S. Sun reports.

Image Source: Instagram | Meri Brown

In a series of Instagram posts dedicated to her birthday, Meri introduced Amos to the world. The carousel post featured cozy snapshots of the couple, side-hugging in various settings, from the comfort of their home to the chilly outdoors. Meri expressed her excitement for the year ahead, highlighting the laughter and shared love for Christmas that she and Amos enjoy. In her caption, Meri acknowledged keeping her relationship with Amos under wraps intentionally. She revealed that she wanted to savor the dating phase and get to know him better before making a public announcement. "I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," she shared, reported Business Insider.

Meri Brown: Meet My New BOYFRIEND!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/fYmDwLoOZ9 — Coin Merch (@_coinmerch_) January 17, 2024

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown is Dating Again, Finally Reveals “Secret” Boyfriend to Social Media

Meri's decision to delay the revelation aligns with fans' beliefs that she aimed to avoid overshadowing Christine's wedding moment. The consensus among fans is that Meri's actions reflect her classiness and consideration for others' milestones. This sentiment was captured by a fan who remarked, "Out of all of them, Meri is the classiest, she just gets it." As Meri looks forward to the year ahead, fans eagerly anticipate more updates from the reality star. Her discreet approach to sharing personal news has sparked admiration among followers, who appreciate the thoughtful timing of her revelations. With Christine's wedding special now behind them, Sister Wives enthusiasts can now shift their focus to celebrating Meri's newfound happiness and the positive energy she brings to her relationships.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Who All Were Not Invited to 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Wedding

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Cuddles Up to Her Rarely Seen Sister after Kody Brown Cuts Ties With Her