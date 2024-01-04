9 Significant Things That Changed the Course of the Political World in 2023

Important Issues That Changed The Course Of The Political World in 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

2023 saw the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, making him the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's landmark decision abolishing race-conscious admissions policies at universities sent shockwaves across the country. Influential women such as former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, and Senator Dianne Feinstein were remembered in the political arena. Age in politics has emerged as a sensitive issue, raising disputes about the suitability of elderly leaders. This retrospective provides an in-depth look at some of the year's major political stories.

1. Trump Became the First Former President To Face Criminal Charges

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump became the first former president in American history to face criminal charges, facing 91 federal and state counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. The charges include attempting to rig the 2020 election and willfully withholding national defense information. Trump's legal team is aiming to postpone trials until after the 2024 election. The most recent achievement is Trump's mugshot, an unusual image for a former president. Georgia officials, determined to treat Trump like any other arrestee, released the photo of the former commander-in-chief in a blue blazer and red tie after he surrendered, marking a key chapter in American legal and political history, as reported by NPR.

2. The Kevin Mccarthy Saga

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The year began with California Congressman Kevin McCarthy navigating a compromising path to the speakership, only to suffer a turbulent demise, marking the first ouster of a House speaker in US history after only nine months in office. McCarthy won the gavel after long discussions and 15 rounds of voting, but his hold was tenuous. Tensions erupted on the House floor, with violent altercations underscoring conservative opposition, reports Politico.

3. Allies Of Ukraine And Israeli Genocide Of Gaza

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

The United States continues to play an important role in Ukraine's ongoing conflict, supplying financial support and arms to Ukrainians battling Russia's nearly two-year invasion. Meanwhile, a federal complaint has been filed in Gaza against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. They are accused by the Center for Constitutional Rights of "failure to prevent and complicity" in Israel's genocide of Gazans. According to the lawsuit, the US, as Israel's closest ally and largest military aid supplier, can stop genocidal crimes but instead gives unwavering support. The court case attempts to stop Israel's yearly military aid of $3.8 billion, per Al Jazeera.

4. Biden Declares His Election Rerun

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Despite low poll numbers and concerns about his age and favor ratings, President Biden declared his reelection run in April, paving the way for a highly potential rematch with Trump in 2024. At nearly 80, Biden confronts mistrust even inside his party, with Democrats concerned about his mental acuity and the challenges that lie ahead. The president's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point in his presidency, making convincing voters a critical responsibility. While the Democratic Party elite backs him, a sizable section of the electorate remains skeptical. The lack of scheduled debates before the primary election means that Biden may dodge a major internal challenge, clearing the path for a heated 2024 election.

5. George Santos Expelled from Congress

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

George Santos, the short-lived Republican Congressman from New York, made history by becoming only the third member of Congress to be expelled since the Civil War, and the first without a prior criminal record. The House Ethics Committee's investigation outlined his scandalous behavior, which included making false statements about his background and spending campaign funds on unusual items such as OnlyFans, makeup, and luxury luggage. Santos, who frequently attracted notice through viral moments, was charged with federal crimes including wire fraud and money laundering, which resulted in his expulsion on December 1. His trial is set for the following year, and he has pleaded not guilty.

6. Supreme Court Abolishing Affirmative Action

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg

For the second year in a row, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court issued a landmark decision. The Dobbs ruling reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022, effectively ending the guaranteed right to abortion and influencing Democrats' gains in off-year elections. The repercussions lasted until 2023 when a landmark affirmative action verdict demolished race-conscious admissions schemes in higher education. This judgment, which overturns decades of precedent, requires schools and universities to no longer consider race in admissions decisions. Consecutive controversial rulings by the Court highlight its role in influencing both social and political landscapes.

7. Age And Its Impact On Governance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

The recent focus on aging parliamentarians, particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's on-camera challenges, has sparked debate about the appropriateness of serving in public service at a mature age. With President Biden being the oldest president in history at 80, and the current Congress being among the oldest in a century, concerns have been raised concerning aging leaders' capacity to carry out their responsibilities efficiently. The changing dynamics of society, in which younger voters seek representation that reflects their experiences, exacerbates the generational divide. Despite historical precedents of long-serving elderly MPs, recent health concerns and extended absences raise questions about some lawmakers' abilities to execute their duties.

8. Losing Pioneering Women in Politics

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leigh Vogel

The deaths of notable women in politics constituted a huge loss in 2023. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, known for her enduring 77-year marriage to President Jimmy Carter, established a legacy as a mental health advocate and philanthropist. Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the United States Supreme Court, defied convention to make history. Former Senator Dianne Feinstein, California's first female senator, made significant achievements, including writing the 1994 assault weapons ban and questioning presidential power as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Their collective impact on mental health, legal precedent, and national security highlights the gap left by these trailblazing women in American political history.

9. Beginning of the GOP Primary Election

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

As the Republican presidential primary in 2024 approaches, Trump leads with 61 percent in national polls, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump's quasi-incumbent position and considerable GOP voter support make him overwhelmingly likely to clinch the nomination, according to poll averages from 538. Despite competition from DeSantis and Haley, Trump's unprecedented lead this late in the cycle suggests a near-certain nomination. As the Republican primary season begins, Trump's commanding advantage sets the setting for a possibly quick and decisive process.

