Here’s How Taylor Swift Built a Friendship Based on Trust With ‘Wildest’ Suki Waterhouse

In a recent heartwarming revelation, global pop sensation Taylor Swift discusses her bond with the multi-talented actress and musician, Suki Waterhouse. Swift recently spoke with Ssense about why she cherishes Suki's friendship, referring to her as the "wildest person" she knows and confiding in her about her deepest secrets.

Although Suki and Swift initially seem to come from different worlds, their special bond has formed the basis of a strong relationship. Suki, who has established herself as an accomplished actress and musician in her own right, is a kindred spirit to Swift, who is well-known for her chart-topping music and ever-evolving personas.

The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer expressed that Suki's music has a raw, hopelessly romantic vibe that reflects her free-spirited personality. Their shared appreciation of music and the arts has created a bond between them that moves beyond stereotypes.

Swift does not bestow Suki with her trust lightly. The Good Looking singer managed to convince Swift that she can openly confide in her because of her openness and truthfulness, reports The US Weekly. Suki has a remarkable talent for seamlessly capturing the complexities of her inner life in her music, creating songs that are as compelling as her lively persona according to Swift. The UK-born singer's music acts as a captivating reflection of her own complexity, striking a chord with Swift.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer said during the interview, “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world."

She adds, “When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free—and also preternaturally wise. She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret." She elaborated, "You’ll be stressed about something trivial, she’ll just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right.”

When Suki read Swift's sincere compliments, she was unable to conceal her joy. The talented Daisy Jones and the Six actress, who was overcome with happiness, turned to Twitter to share her pleasure and show her love for Swift with a heartfelt caption that read, "I love this woman sm," alongside their picture and Swift's quotes.

imagine me this morning reading this article 🥹 i love this woman sm 💕 https://t.co/mB0ez8KwCV — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) August 3, 2023

Suki has previously revealed that she is a "Swiftie" in conversation with E! News while sharing her appreciation for the pop star's music. She told the outlet back in April, "Blank Space is an incredible song. Like, I was actually looking at her talking about it the other day, it was funny, she said it started as, like, a joke song about what someone would write about the perception of her, or something. And then that ended up being such a massive, amazing song."

