Sister Wives: 4 Signs Janelle Brown Needs To Stop Acting Like A Martyr

In season 18 of the popular reality TLC series Sister Wives, Janelle Brown attempted to play the martyr by blaming Kody Brown for everything that went wrong in her life. Rather than igniting a passionate relationship with Kody, the intelligent and independent woman acted more as a friend. As per Screenrant, Janelle had the option to project a more openly feminine persona. She might have done what Robyn normally does, which is to try to make Kody "feel important" and assert his authority as a man. However, things did not work out and Janelle needs to stop the blame game, here are the four signs that make her look like playing the 'unnecessary' victim.

1. Janelle Knew She Was Getting Into A Polygamous Setting

The reality star always knew that she had entered into a shared partnership with her ex-husband. Yet while watching season 18 Sister Wives finale Janelle questioned her ex-husband and Robyn's "covenant". As per The US Magazine, she stated, "That's a really weird thing to promise when you go into a relationship,” she was referring to the Brown family's patriarch's claims during the November finale in which he told Robyn, of the “agreement [she] required of [him] to get married.” During the finale, Kody claimed, “Our sacred covenant was if I’m ever not in love with you I won’t just sit there and be in a pathetic place with you.” Janelle called it out saying it looked "superficial", “I don’t think he’s telling the whole thing. Maybe he is. Maybe their relationship is that superficial because, I’m sorry, you fall in and out of love many times in a relationship.” As per EOnline, Janelle regretted not having a "marriage certificate", "It was the train wrecks making the news," she said of plural marriages, which are outlawed in every U.S. state. "The women were disenfranchised, they were being assigned marriages." "The easiest way to solve that is to give a woman claim to your legal assets or your estates," she noted.

2. Janelle Always Blamed Kody For Failed Marriage

Kody and Janelle had a wonderful, successful polygamous marriage at first. But when the TLC star married a younger lady, Robyn, and began to treat her as his favorite, things started to shift. Janelle grew jealous of the union and blamed her ex-husband for neglect, she began focusing on her kids rather than mending her failing relationship. Their marriage soured further during the pandemic and Janelle eventually quit. As per Screenrant, she projected herself as an independent woman who could take care of herself rather than a loving wife. The primary cause of the breakup between the former marriage was Janelle's failure to go by Kody's pandemic regulations, which caused a significant rift between them.

3. Janelle's Jealousy For Other Sister Wives

"Of course I still get jealous,” the TLC star exclusively told The US Magazine in 2021. “But I learned a long time ago [that] you really just have to figure out how to be Ok with yourself.” “You have strengths, and you have blessings and you have opportunities that you’re given … you can’t compare,” she continued. “I just think that comparison is, like, the death of plural marriage.” “I remember the transition [into polygamy] and thought I was always pretty independent,” she added. “It became like, ‘Look, I’m Ok. I have a lot to offer.’ So, that really helped me through those kinds of emotions.” As per EOnline, she continued to target Robyn for making Kody 'monogamous', "I mean, it really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family," she said in a confessional about Kody and his marriage to Robyn. "If I cared, it would bother me, but I don't care. I really don't. They can have each other."

4. Janelle Married Kody For Looks And Financial Gains

The patriarch of the Brown family once said that Janelle treated him like a "piece of meat" and was only concerned with how he looked. As per Screenrant, Kody claimed that although Janelle did not feel in love with him, she found him to be “hot” because of his “nice pecs and great six-pack abs.” Janelle now has a successful life courtesy of the hit reality show and her thriving health-based business. Although she continued to blame her ex-husband for financial woes, she claimed he pushed her to invest her money in the disastrous Coyote Pass "Utopia," which is why she is destitute. Together with all of the parenting, Janelle claims that Kody abandoned her during the pandemic, leaving her without any emotional support. Janelle also made a few financial mistakes. She wasted a lot of money, for instance, buying an opulent RV instead of investing her savings.