Shakira Drops A Fresh Hint That She Is Dating Lewis Hamilton Amid Relationship Rumors

Shakira and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton were sighted together for the second time in a week, sparking speculation about their relationship status. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who divorced her ex-husband footballer Gerard Pique in June of last year, was present at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday in Barcelona, when former world champion Hamilton finished as runner-up. As per Mirror, they were seen leaving for supper together later in the day, which some sources said to be a one-time gathering of friends. However, the pair were back together a few days later and this time, Miami resident Hamilton was seen picking up the Colombian beauty in a speedboat from her home.

Image Source: Getty Images | Roy Rochlin

Hamilton's friend Miles Chamley-Watson was also present, but there is now a rising rumor that the two prominent celebrities are dating. Following several public appearances, a source tells People that the singer and Formula One racer are keeping things "fun and flirty." "They're spending time together and [are] in the 'getting to know you' stage," said a source who is familiar with them both. "It's fun and flirty."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dan Mullan

Earlier, Shakira was seen entering the boat with Hamilton on board, who appeared to welcome Shakira. Days earlier, following Hamilton's sixth-place performance at the Miami Grand Prix, the two enjoyed supper together at the Cipriani restaurant.

This news came just a few days after Tom Cruise and Shakira were seen together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Sources had claimed that he even sent her flowers after their outing together. However, a source told US Weekly that the singer does not reciprocate the feelings. "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him," the source revealed.

"He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now." It was reported that Shakira allegedly wounded Cruise's ego after she rejected his advances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Graythen

Only a few days have passed since Shakira accepted Billboard's inaugural Woman of the Year award. In her winning speech, she said, "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman."

She added, "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be." "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once."