Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Enjoy Second Date Aboard Luxurious Yacht

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton's dinner at the Cipriani restaurant after the Miami F1 Grand Prix was a topic of discussion last week. And now, it seems the two are continuing their new-found friendship as they were spotted together on a luxurious yacht with their friends. The Sun and the Daily Mail have published photos of the two getting on the yacht, and fans can't stop talking about their second date.

On May 8, Shakira donned a form-fitting black dress as she entered a private room to spend an evening with Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Prior to this, it was unclear if the pair had any prior connection or mutual friends, as per Marca.

SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON WERE IN A BOAT TOGETHER TODAY. MI GENTE LATINO!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ihb8tsX4QE — vale¹⁶ (@lunevans) May 11, 2023

Wearing a lilac fringed bikini top and matching shorts, Shakira, 46, boarded the boat with a smile and appeared to be greeted by Lewis, 38, who sported a white cap, sunglasses, a black sleeveless top, and checkerboard shorts. Just days before, the pair had dinner together at the Cipriani restaurant, after Lewis finished in sixth place at the Miami Grand Prix.

The second date comes just a few days after Shakira was seen chatting with Tom Cruise during the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. While the rumors were rife that the two were hitting it off, a source close to the singer has dismissed the rumors, saying that she has no interest in dating the actor.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in restaurant Cipriani in Miami pic.twitter.com/FXYyt38KWl — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 8, 2023

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him," the source told US Weekly. "She was really nice and enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment."

Shakira, who goes by the full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, parted ways with her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, last summer. It's clear that Shakira is enjoying her newfound freedom. The singer recently announced that she will be releasing her new single, "Acrostico," on Thursday, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear what she has in store for them. It's been a while since Shakira released new music, and her fans are excited to see her return to the music scene.

Shakira el dia de hoy con Lewis Hamilton en Miami Florida 👀😮 pic.twitter.com/WAfHL5Ap8m — ChartsData/Shak (@Chartsdata_shak) May 11, 2023

The pictures of their second date on the yacht have already gone viral, and fans can't get enough of the two of them. Shakira looked stunning in her dress, while Hamilton looked handsome in his casual outfit. A short video captured by a fan shows Shakira smiling as she joins Lewis and his friends at their table. Following her split from Barcelona star Piqué, Shakira now calls Miami home, and rumors about her love life have been circulating. However, sources close to Lewis deny any romantic connection, stating that the two are just "close friends."