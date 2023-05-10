Tom Cruise and Shakira Spotted Together at F1 Miami Grand Prix, Fueling Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Shakira have been spotted together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and fans are wondering if there is a budding romance between the two superstars. According to reports, the celebrities were hanging out in a private suite during the event and were caught on camera by a TikTok user, chatting away as cars raced by. Shakira, who recently announced her split from her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, seems to be ready to move on, and Tom Cruise could be her next new romance. Sources say, that he even sent her flowers after their weekend together.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

While many may think that Tom Cruise and Shakira are an unlikely couple, they have a lot in common, particularly when it comes to breakups, according to Nicki Swift. Both have had very public breakups in the past, and they share children with their ex-partners. Tom Cruise was famously involved in a highly publicized breakup with Katie Holmes in 2012, while Shakira and Gerard Piqué's split was announced in June 2022. This may be the reason why they have bonded so quickly and seem to have a connection.

Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, believes that Tom Cruise finds Shakira appealing because she has similarities to his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. "I see a lot of Katie Holmes in Shakira's fresh face, so I could see it," Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift. "She's as naturally beautiful as Katie with a little spice added in, so I see the attraction definitely. He appears to have a type."

The TikTok video posted of the two talking at the F1 Grand Prix only confirmed Cruise's attraction toward Shakira. "When I view the video of them together, what I see is that Tom is totally into her sexually because his hips are facing her," Trombetti said. "They are both engaged in conversation and clicking for sure."

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

Despite the rumors, there is no official confirmation from either of their representatives about the status of their relationship. According to Trombetti, Tom's intense focus on his partners could mean that his relationship with Shakira has a good chance of lasting for a while. With Gerard Piqué reportedly cheating on Shakira during their relationship, it is also possible that Shakira will find both comfort and safety in Cruise's arms, according to the matchmaker.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted together at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/3s3exDPAVc — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 7, 2023

While they may have a lot in common, there may be some issues that could make a long-term relationship between the two superstars difficult. Trombetti maintains that Shakira is "too independent to become part of Scientology," which happens to be a significant aspect of Cruise's identity. "That's what he is looking for ultimately," she continued. "That's what he needs to see something through, and I don't see her being as malleable. Katie Holmes was at first and even she rejected it in the end."