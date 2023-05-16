Shakira Reportedly Has 'No Interest' in Dating Tom Cruise as She Lives Her Best Life in Miami

Shakira left Barcelona behind for Miami last month after her split from Gerard Piqué and appears to love the single life. According to Page Six, the hitmaker has been welcomed with open arms into the Miami music society.

Despite the relatively short time that the star has been in Miami, she has quickly formed a close circle of friends. The 46-year-old hasn't wavered in publicizing her recent group in Miami on social media and how her being back in Miami has not let her think about her past life in Barcelona. Musician and producer Emilio Estefan is an integral part of Shakira's life in the Floridian city. Estefan posted a picture where he's seen hugging Shakira. The caption accompanies the post: "We welcome you with open arms because we are your family!"

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was seen with Emilio Estefan, Prince Royce, and Manuel Turizo recently at musician Juan Luis Guerra's concert in Fort Lauderdale. "What luck and what a luxury to be able to listen live to Juan Luis Guerra, my spiritual brother and one of the artists who has filled so many moments of my life and the lives of my people," said the Colombian singer in a now-deleted Instagram story, Macra reported.

Other than living her best life in Miami, the popstar has also been in the news for sparking new romance rumors with Tom Cruise. Last weekend, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise and Shakira were photographed spending some time together at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. Shortly after, Page Six reported that the "Top Gun" actor had a romantic attraction towards Shakira.

However, a source told US Weekly that the singer does not reciprocate the feelings. "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him," the source said. "He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now."

The source added that the report about Tom wanting to date her gave her a laugh. "Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her—and how fans are chiming in with their opinions—but she thinks it's hilarious because it's just not true," the source said. "She had a fun time when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone."

Shakira and Cruise's rumors of a brand new romance after being spotted at F1 came a day after Shakira was named "Woman of the Year" at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala. "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she said in her acceptance speech, per PEOPLE, apparently recalling her personal growth post-breakup. "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believe, more independent than we were taught to be," she continued.

"Because what woman hasn't, at some time in her life, forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? But there comes a time in the life of every woman when she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept [her] just as she is. A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves," she concluded.