Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are Just Beginning Their Relationship: "It's Fun and Flirty"

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are becoming more intimate. Following several public appearances, a source tells PEOPLE that the singer and Formula One driver are keeping things "fun and flirty." A source who knows them both claims that "they're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage."

A request for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by the representatives of Shakira and Hamilton. The information was released following Shakira's attendance at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, where Hamilton competed for Mercedes and finished in second place, and their post-race interaction.

After the ceremony, the two went out to dinner and drinks with a group of pals that included Fai Khadra, Daniel Caesar, and Mustafa, who posted a photo from the trip to his Instagram Story. The group was all grins as they sipped cocktails while Hamilton was seated next to Shakira with his hand around her waist.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Ramos

After attending the 2023 Grand Prix, she was seen hanging out with Hamilton and friends for a boat trip in Miami last month. One day after winning Billboard's first Woman of the Year honor at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala, she made an appearance at the Miami Grand Prix. She shared her thoughts on her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, during her award speech.

She addressed the audience as she accepted her award, "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman." She added, "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she also said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

After initially confirming their relationship in March 2011, Shakira made the news due to her split from the soccer player in June 2022. Since his 2015 breakup with longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, Hamilton has been linked to a number of high-profile ladies, including Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj.

Shakira was in the headlines for rejecting Tom Cruise's advances. At the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Shakira ran into Cruise, which sparked rumors of a possible relationship. Close sources claim that Cruise was intrigued by this encounter because he thought he and Shakira had amazing chemistry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Remy Steiner

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, and career for now," reported US Weekly.