Senior Democrat Claims Trump Suffers From Syphilis — Because He Refused to Release Medical Records

In January, after a picture surfaced of former President Donald Trump's hands covered with red markings, many believed it to be a sign of the sexually transmitted disease: syphilis. As per Radar Online, Democratic strategist James Carville felt that the Republican leader was withholding his medical documents out of concern that his diagnosis would be made public.

“This man has the clap!” James Carville says he’s consulted doctors and it’s “unanimous” that Trump’s hand sores are the result of secondary syphilis. (Video: Politicon) pic.twitter.com/5CpHoU0Nuf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2024

Carville asserted that medical records that were stolen by Trump's longtime bodyguard from a Manhattan facility in January 2017 were indicative of the infection. The alleged robbery occurred two days after Trump's physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, informed a newspaper that he had given the GOP nominee a prescription for a hair growth medication for a year. "Those records will contain the fact that he had syphilis," Carville said. "Would anyone ever follow up and ask, 'Where are the health records Donny Boy?' We are not going to do that."

Ironic that Trump seems to be afflicted with the same venereal disease that killed Al Capone, syphilis. pic.twitter.com/ARzVrwDXrW — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 17, 2024

In 2017, infectious disease specialist, Steven Beutler, wrote an essay for The New Republic titled, A Medical Theory for Donald Trump’s Bizarre Behavior. In the lengthy article, Beutler theorized that Trump was suffering from Neurosyphilis. Beutler explained that syphilis has earned the moniker "The Great Imposter" throughout history due to its ability to resemble a wide range of other diseases and conditions as it progresses through several phases of infection.

"Primary syphilis is the most widely recognized form of the disease. It is characterized by the development of an ulcer, usually genital, a few weeks to a few months after sexual contact with an infected person. If the ulcer is not noticed, or not treated, it heals on its own, and the disease enters a dormant phase. But during this time, the bacteria—a spirochete called Treponema pallidum—spreads throughout the body without causing any symptoms," he said.

up to 60% of syphilis cases are asymptomatic. Syphilis infections from decades ago can show up as tertiary syphilis with symptoms of sensitivity to light, dementia,

loss of coordination, skin rashes, etc. Donald Trump needs to release his medical records now. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) October 5, 2024

Weeks or months later, secondary syphilis manifests with a variety of symptoms such as fever, rash, exhaustion, oral and vaginal sores, malaise, muscle aches, and enlarged glands. The disease specialist stated further that "the infection enters a prolonged latent phase, which can last decades. During this time, it is asymptomatic and it is not contagious. In some cases, this is followed by a tertiary stage, which is the most serious and may involve any organ in the body. It is seen 10 to 30 years after the initial infection, and is best known for causing neurologic and neuropsychiatric disease: Neurosyphilis."

Beutler noted that common symptoms include irritability, inability to concentrate, delusional thinking, insomnia, and grandiosity. Additionally, memory, insight, and judgment can also be affected; insomnia may also occur. The medical professional added, "All of these things have been observed in Trump. Dementia, headaches, gait disturbances, and patchy hair loss can also be seen in later stages of syphilis."

Since Trump has always projected a robust health, experts have continued to speculate what the truth is. "There’s a great deal of information I don’t have access to, which could be critical in reaching the correct conclusion. In Trump’s case, there are many diagnostic possibilities, and we have very little background information because the slim medical summary he released was vague, unverifiable, and possibly outdated," Beutler concluded.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.