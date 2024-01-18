Ron DeSantis Gets Questioned By Voters For Sending Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: "A Cheap Stunt"

During a recent CNN town hall in New Hampshire, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis found himself under the radar of a voter, Geof Woollacott, regarding the decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022. The move, involving the use of taxpayer funds to transport around 50 migrants from Texas to the upscale Massachusetts island, has been labeled by some as a politically motivated stunt. Woollacott, a business consultant leaning towards supporting Nikki Haley.

He questioned, “Hi, the nation has serious long-term issues to address that would require bipartisan cooperation. How do tactics such as rounding up illegal immigrants and shipping them to Martha’s Vineyard bring the nation together to discuss comprehensive immigration reform? Wasn’t that little more than a cheap stunt pandering to one side?”

Desantis really thought flying those people to Martha’s Vineyard was going to get it done for him. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2024

As per Mediaite, DeSantis defended the decision, highlighting the need to draw attention to border issues that he believed were being overlooked in September 2022. The governor argued, “Well, thanks for that, Geoff. You go back to September of 2022, how was the border being treated? It was not a front-burner issue. The problems were real, but it wasn’t getting the type of scrutiny that it needed. Doing the Martha’s Vineyard– by the way, they said they were sanctuary jurisdictions. They said all people were welcome whether they’re legal or not, the border towns in Texas are getting thousands and thousands, Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t even handle 50. So I think that was an example of them wanting to impose a certain worldview of open borders on the rest of the country. We can’t have sanctuary jurisdictions. I think this issue is now a front-burner issue and I think what we did there was part of it. I think what Texas has done with Manhattan as well. But we’ve gotta solve this and I’m willing to work with anyone who’s willing to solve the problem.”

However, DeSantis’ explanation failed to quench the curiosity of the voter. As per Guardian, during the time of this debacle, Catherine Chen, the leader of anti-trafficking charity Polaris issued a statement stating, “Acts of calculated deception were reportedly used to trick migrants onto buses and planes,” the statement from Polaris chief Catherine Chen said. “Unfortunately, this tactic is one that we know far too well in the anti-trafficking world. Migrants are regularly tricked and defrauded as part of their trafficking experience, with traffickers and exploiters taking advantage of their recent arrival, limited English proficiency, and unfamiliarity with our government systems and labor laws. If migrants were defrauded, and if this fraud was intended as a vehicle for anyone’s material gain, including that of an elected official, then there is a case for investigating it as trafficking.”

The voter's inquiry and DeSantis's response underscore the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policies and the methods employed by political figures to draw attention to the issue. The Martha’s Vineyard incident, initially intended to make a statement on sanctuary jurisdictions, has sparked discussions about the ethical and legal implications of such actions. As the immigration debate continues, voters remain vigilant in holding politicians accountable for their approaches and decisions.

