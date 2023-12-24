Diplomats Caution Governments to Prepare for 'Doomsday Option' If Donald Trump Comes Back in 2024

Representatives from several foreign nations, including a diplomat from a Northern European NATO member, have reportedly raised concerns and issued warnings to their respective governments regarding a potential 'doomsday' scenario in the event of Donald Trump's return to the White House. Speaking anonymously, these diplomats have communicated alarming statements about Trump's reported plans. According to Reuters, one of these diplomats, who spoke to the media, disclosed that they have maintained communication with Trump's aides after his presidency. But the information they've received from these interactions has left them deeply apprehensive and fearful about the potential consequences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Donald Trump Once Called Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ and Himself a ‘Total Con'

The official stated, "You have to explain to your capital. 'Things might go rather well: the US keeps on rehabilitating herself' (if Biden is re-elected)." He further added, "Then you have Trump, a mild version: a repetition of his first term with some aggressive overtones. And then you have the doomsday option."

Greg Gutfled went on a rant about Trump. He claimed there's no evidence of Trump's dictatorial ambitions. Trump has said he would deport millions, fill the government with loyalists, ban non-Christians from entering the country. He also tried to overthrow an election. pic.twitter.com/b8fjOeSUei — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) December 16, 2023

Simultaneously, the media outlet reportedly conducted interviews with close to 20 present and past foreign aides and diplomats, as detailed in the report. Continuing forward, the prospect of Trump securing a second term raises concerns about the potential installation of loyalists in critical roles within the Pentagon, State Department, and CIA.

"Eight European diplomats interviewed by Reuters said there were doubts about whether Trump would honor Washington's commitment to defend NATO allies and acute fears he would cut off aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia"



No doubts, this is exactly what he will do. — Annamaria Borino (@Marialinden301) December 18, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations Almost Mimic Melania Trump’s Decor From the White House

This move, speculated by past aides and diplomats, suggests that these appointed individuals would prioritize allegiance to Trump over traditional institutional duties. Experts have stated this strategic placement of loyalists might grant Trump a broader scope to make substantial shifts in the U.S. stance on various global issues. It includes everything from issues concerning the Ukraine conflict to redefining trade dynamics with China, and the consequences could sometimes constrain foreign policy. Throughout his tenure from 2017 to 2021, Trump encountered difficulties in enforcing his occasionally impulsive and erratic vision within the U.S. national security establishment, as per Raw Story.

Also Read: Trump Organization Dissolution Order: Legal Experts Question Judge's Authority

The former President's frustrations were evident as he frequently expressed dissatisfaction with senior officials who either delayed, sidelined, or dissuaded him from pursuing certain plans and ideas. "President Trump came to realize that personnel is policy," said Robert O'Brien, a national security adviser in the Trump administration. "At the outset of his administration, there were a lot of people that were interested in implementing their own policies, not the president's policies," O'Brien continued. Among these informal advisors, their policy stances exhibit nuanced differences, but one thing unites them—they've staunchly defended Trump after his presidency.

A common element among these advisors has been their shared apprehension about the extensive financial commitments America shoulders in supporting both NATO and Ukraine. Additionally, according to another Raw Story report, numerous experts have raised concerns regarding former President Trump's openness to assuming a 'dictator' role. These experts highlighted potential actions that Trump might undertake to enhance his authority. Meanwhile, Trump's stronghold in the Republican presidential nomination race says something about the popularity of the businessman-turned-politician, who is still leading the polls despite his various legal woes.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Donald Trump Picked His Iconic Hairstyle From Ex Wife Ivana Trump

Internet Find Rare Pic of 15-Year-Old Ivanka Trump Sitting on Dad Donald Trump's Lap, Says 'It's Not Normal'