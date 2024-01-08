Ron DeSantis Opens Up About Claims of Dropping Out of Presidential Race

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has made quite a splash since announcing his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential Elections set for November this year. He’s primarily known for his invigorating speeches, innovative policies, and dedication to the nation and its people. Moreover, he’s known to be a very competitive politician and is going full speed ahead despite the fierce competition. DeSantis is going head to head against former President Donald Trump who is in the middle of some major legal soup. Nonetheless, DeSantis was recently rumored to be quitting the campaign. But, he’s finally given a curt response putting an end to the rumor mill once and for all.

According to Fox News reports, DeSantis was thought to have been gearing up to walk away from contending for President. Whispers claimed he’d wave the flag of withdrawal if he were to lose against Trump at the Iowa caucuses scheduled for January 15. However, on Sunday DeSantis made a statement concerning the truth of the matter.

DeSantis found himself at one of his campaign stops at Iowa where he discussed his ongoing endeavors and prospects. During his speech, DeSantis opened the floor for questions when a loyal supporter asked him about the aforementioned rumor. That’s when DeSantis said in denial: “That’s a lie. Yeah, that’s a total lie.”

He continued to explain the situation and threw shade at his opponents: “When they’re doing that, they are trying to trick you guys by doing this [spreading false rumors].” He elaborated: “They’re going to do some anonymous source.”

Furthermore, he claimed it wasn’t the first time he’s been through something similar and recounted: “They do this to me all the time. They say, ‘anonymous sources have said this’ and then they run with it.” Previously DeSantis affirmed listeners that he was in no way dropping out of the race when he’s already gotten quite far. Regardless of the outcome of the Iowa caucuses, he’s going to continue to fight to the end.

Furthermore, DeSantis emphasized his goals: “Make no mistake, we’ve got a mission. We’ve got to complete a mission.” He described the tumultuous journey ahead as an “arduous process” for his campaign. DeSantis went on to state his thoughts on the aforementioned caucuses: “I think Iowa is going to be a great place for us to start the process. But, we certainly have a long road after that, and we’re girded for the long battle.”

DeSantis appears to be holding his ground while staying in the fierce competition against his fellow GOP members. Recently, DeSantis also spoke to Fox News’s Bill Melugin at the very same Iowa talk to share his thoughts. Melugin once more asked DeSantis about the rumor which he sternly deflected: “That report is categorically false.” Nevertheless, even though there still lies a long road ahead, DeSantis certainly isn’t going to back out for now.

